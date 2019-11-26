Channing Tatum 'Asks Judge To Intervene' With Custody Of Daughter During Jenna Dewan Divorce

Channing Tatum asks for judge for custody help in Jenna Dewan divorce. Picture: PA/ Instagram @channingtatum

Channing Tatum has reportedly asked the court to step in over his and Jenna Dewan's custody of their daughter as the p

It's being reported by TMZ that Channing Tatum has asked for the court to intervene over the custody he and soon-to-be ex-wife Jenna Dewan will share of their daughter, Everly, requesting a schedule from the judge for holidays including Christmas's and birthdays.

Channing and Jenna announced their split almost two years ago, with their divorce finalised in November of this year, legally making them both single once more after nine years of marriage, but they are still finalising finances and custody.

TMZ says the 21 Jump Street star 'wants a co-parenting counsellor to help assist with scheduling-related matters to avoid conflict' which indicates 'they can't work it out' between themselves.

However, it doesn't seem like there's too much bad blood between the pair, with Jenna, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend and actor, Steve Kazee, told PEOPLE:

"You can still have a relationship, and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we shared all those years."

Channing moved on with 'Bang Bang' singer, Jessie J, with the pair having been in a year for a year since going public at his Magic Mike XXL premier in London, with the pair settling in London, where as Jenna will remain living in America.

The court docs reportedly cite the reason for the conflict being their extremely busy schedules, what with them being Hollywood stars and all.

TMZ reports it says, "Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly."

