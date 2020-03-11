Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Vows To ‘Love Her Forever’ On The Day Of Her Funeral

Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack dated from summer 2019. Picture: Getty / Lewis Burton/Instagram

Caroline Flack was laid to rest on 10 March, three weeks after her tragic death.

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late girlfriend on the day of her funeral, sharing a photo of himself planting a kiss on her forehead on Instagram Stories.

He wrote at the bottom of the photo: “My little angel… I will love you forever.”

The former Love Island’s host’s close friend Sam Campbell shared Lewis’ story to her own Instagram, writing alongside it: “Love you Lew.”

Lewis Burton posted this tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her funeral. Picture: Lewis Burton/Instagram

Lewis and Caroline had been dating since summer 2019 and the former tennis player stood by his girlfriend when she was charged with assault by beating in December, despite a judge banning them to see each other.

Lewis was urging for the charges against his girlfriend to be dropped ahead of Caroline’s scheduled court appearance this month, but she tragically took her own life on 15 February.

Days after her death, Caroline’s mum shared the statement her daughter had wanted to post on social media to address her arrest.

In it, she said her “whole world and future was swept form under my feet”.

She also said she’d been having “some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.”

Caroline had shown the message to her mum before planning to post it on social media, but was advised not to share it with her millions of followers.

On the day of her funeral, Caroline’s close friend and former colleague Olly Murs also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The pop star shared a clip from their time hosting The X Factor, where Olly repeatedly kissed her on the cheek as she presented to the camera.

He wrote alongside it: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx [sic].”

Caroline was laid to rest in a private service on Tuesday 10 March, held by her family for their close relatives and friends.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

