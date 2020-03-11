Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Vows To ‘Love Her Forever’ On The Day Of Her Funeral

11 March 2020, 10:29

Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack dated from summer 2019
Lewis Burton and Caroline Flack dated from summer 2019. Picture: Getty / Lewis Burton/Instagram

Caroline Flack was laid to rest on 10 March, three weeks after her tragic death.

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late girlfriend on the day of her funeral, sharing a photo of himself planting a kiss on her forehead on Instagram Stories.

He wrote at the bottom of the photo: “My little angel… I will love you forever.”

Love Island Finalists Told About Caroline Flack's Death Ahead Of Emotional Tribute

The former Love Island’s host’s close friend Sam Campbell shared Lewis’ story to her own Instagram, writing alongside it: “Love you Lew.”

Lewis Burton posted this tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her funeral
Lewis Burton posted this tribute to Caroline Flack on the day of her funeral. Picture: Lewis Burton/Instagram

Lewis and Caroline had been dating since summer 2019 and the former tennis player stood by his girlfriend when she was charged with assault by beating in December, despite a judge banning them to see each other.

Lewis was urging for the charges against his girlfriend to be dropped ahead of Caroline’s scheduled court appearance this month, but she tragically took her own life on 15 February.

Days after her death, Caroline’s mum shared the statement her daughter had wanted to post on social media to address her arrest.

In it, she said her “whole world and future was swept form under my feet”.

She also said she’d been having “some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.”

Caroline had shown the message to her mum before planning to post it on social media, but was advised not to share it with her millions of followers.

On the day of her funeral, Caroline’s close friend and former colleague Olly Murs also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The pop star shared a clip from their time hosting The X Factor, where Olly repeatedly kissed her on the cheek as she presented to the camera.

He wrote alongside it: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx [sic].”

Caroline was laid to rest in a private service on Tuesday 10 March, held by her family for their close relatives and friends.

If you need someone to talk to, you can contact Samaritans free any time on 116 123 and samaritans.org.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish has spoken about her choice of baggy clothing

Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes So "Nobody Can Have An Opinion" On Her Body

Billie Eilish

Niall Horan's fans praised him for his performance of 'Put A Little Love On Me'

Niall Horan Performs New Track ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ On Late Late Show With James Corden
Harry Styles wore a 'safe sex' tee for a New Zealand TV interview

Harry Styles’ Adorably Awkward Response When He’s Asked To Show ‘Safe Sex’ T-Shirt During TV Interview

Harry Styles

Paige and Finn met less than three months ago.

Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Maldives Wedding Plans

TV & Film

BTS have a new doce-series in the works and fans are living for it

BTS's Docu-Series 'Break The Silence' In The Works & Fans Are Living For It
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

When Does Little Mix's The Search Start? How To Watch The Talent Show Airing On BBC

Little Mix