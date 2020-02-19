Caroline Flack’s Family Release Star’s Unpublished Statement: 'My Whole World Was Swept From Under Me'

Caroline Flack's family released the statement she had been hoping to share the world. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family have shared the statement the former Love Island host was planning to post about her arrest.

Caroline Flack said her “whole world and future was swept from under my feet” when she was arrested in December for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

In a statement released by the Love Island presenter’s family that Caroline had wanted to post on Instagram before her death, the 40-year-old said she had been having “some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time”.

The BRITs: Jack Whitehall Pays Tribute To Caroline Flack Before Introducing Lewis Capaldi At 2020 Ceremony

The star had shown the message to her mum before planning to share it on social media, but was advised not to share it with her millions of followers.

Caroline Flack was found dead at her flat in London on 15 February. Picture: Getty

Her family have now published it through their local paper, Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press.

In the statement, Caroline also said she “took responsibility for what happened that night” but claims what happened was an accident, insisting she was “not a domestic abuser”.

She wrote: “Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed."

Caroline also addressed the graphic pictures which emerged from the night she was arrested, saying: “We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.”

It continues: “The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

“I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

“I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

“I’m not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'. I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.”

Caroline’s mum told the paper her daughter sent her the message at the end of January, but was advised against posting it, but “she so wanted to have her little voice heard.”

She added: “So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.”

