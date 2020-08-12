Belle Francis: Instagram & Job Of Dr Alex George’s New 'Girlfriend' As Love Island Star Is Spotted On Date

12 August 2020, 12:37

Dr Alex was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, but it looks like he has a new girlfriend.
Dr Alex was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, but it looks like he has a new girlfriend. Picture: instagram

Belle Francis has been spotted on a date with Dr Alex George. But what’s the Love Island star’s new rumoured girlfriend’s Instagram and what does she do for a job?

Belle Francis is reportedly the new girlfriend of Love Island’s Dr Alex George.

The reality star, who recently announced the death of his little brother, began the year in a relationship with Amelia Bath but the pair ended up splitting during lockdown.

Love Island’s Doctor Alex George Announces He’s Returning To The NHS

Dr Alex George reportedly has a new girlfriend.
Dr Alex George reportedly has a new girlfriend. Picture: instagram

However, it looks like he’s found love again with Belle Francis.

But what’s her Instagram and job? Let’s take a look…

What is Belle Francis’ Instagram?

Belle’s Instagram handle is @bellefrancis.

However, her account is private.

What is Belle Francis’ job?

Belle works in PR.

