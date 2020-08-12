Belle Francis: Instagram & Job Of Dr Alex George’s New 'Girlfriend' As Love Island Star Is Spotted On Date

Dr Alex was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa, but it looks like he has a new girlfriend. Picture: instagram

Belle Francis has been spotted on a date with Dr Alex George. But what’s the Love Island star’s new rumoured girlfriend’s Instagram and what does she do for a job?

Belle Francis is reportedly the new girlfriend of Love Island’s Dr Alex George.

The reality star, who recently announced the death of his little brother, began the year in a relationship with Amelia Bath but the pair ended up splitting during lockdown.

Dr Alex George reportedly has a new girlfriend. Picture: instagram

However, it looks like he’s found love again with Belle Francis.

But what’s her Instagram and job? Let’s take a look…

What is Belle Francis’ Instagram?

Belle’s Instagram handle is @bellefrancis.

However, her account is private.

What is Belle Francis’ job?

Belle works in PR.

