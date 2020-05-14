Ashley Benson ‘Likes’ Instagram Post Shutting Down G-Eazy Dating Rumours After They’re Pictured Together Following Cara Delevingne Split

Ashley Benson was pictured out wit G-Eazy. Picture: Getty

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy sparked dating rumours after being pictured together.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne split at the start of May after two years of dating, and one week after their break-up was reported Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley was spotted picking up some shopping with rapper G-Eazy, who Halsey dated in 2018.

The pair were both wearing face masks in the photos, but the fact they were getting groceries together had fans thinking they might be in isolation together.

Ashley’s fans were furious over the dating rumours, with one fuming on Twitter: “Ashley Benson leaving Cara to be with G-Eazy: NOT OKAY, woman have you not heard any of Halsey’s songs?!”

G-Eazy previously dated Halsey. Picture: Getty

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson split in April. Picture: Ashley Benson/Instagram

However, Ashley seems to have put the romance rumours to rest after ‘liking’ an Instagram post quashing fans’ concerns.

Alongside a screenshot of an article where the journalist claimed they’re ‘not convinced’ the two are dating, a fan account wrote in their caption: “You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? Stop saying Ashley cheated! Or even Cara! They just need some friends right now more than ever.”

Ashley gave the passionate post a like, leading her loyal fans to insist the headlines are pure speculation.

In April G-Eazy uploaded a cover of ‘Creep’ by Radiohead that he and Ashley sang together, and their recent reunion could be just another musical collaboration.

It comes after Cara and Ashley called time on their relationship, apparently ending things for good in April.

An insider told PEOPLE: "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course."

The pair originally went public with their relationship when Cara Delevingne shared a snippet to her 44.4 million Instagram followers of her passionately kissing the Pretty Little Liars actor, which she captioned '#PRIDE'.

It’s thought the couple started dating in 2018, but only went public with their relationship a year later.

