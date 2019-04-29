Cara Delevingne And Girlfriend Ashley Benson Furiously Clap Back At Troll’s Homophobic Comments

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson hit back at homophobic comments. Picture: Getty

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were quick to shut down one internet troll’s homophobic comments, after they said the Pretty Little Liars actress ‘needs a man’.

Model Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have been dating since summer 2018, but the ladies have recently received some shocking comments about their relationship.

When an Instagram account dedicated to Ashley posted a video of the couple and claimed the Pretty Little Liars star “deserves better”, another fan joined in the hurtful messages, writing: “You need to stay away from that devil and never go back.”

Cara Delevingne told the troll to 'get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic'. Picture: Instagram

The troll added: “I’m sure many strong handsome religious man would take you back in a heartbeat. You are not like this, you aren’t gay you love men and you need one.”

After Ashley told them to mind their own business and “makeup your mind” Cara also jumped in to defend her girlfriend.

Branding the Instagram users “disgusting”, the Valerian actress hit back: “If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram.”

She then told them to “get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy”.

Ashley and Cara have so far managed to keep their relationship low-key, with their relationship only seemingly confirmed in December when they were pictured holding hands as they touched down in London before Christmas last year.

