Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists - Cast, Trailer And UK Release Date Revealed

A Pretty Little Liars sequel is going to hit our TV screens soon, and now there's an official trailer so we can finally see what's in store!

We'll pause for every Pretty Little Liars fan to collectively cheer, because the official trailer to the spin off show The Perfectionists is here and it's reminding us just how much we've missed the drama the show brought.

From old PLL characters joining the murderous spin off, to the tying up of some loose ends and a whole new town to discover, The Perfectionists is promising to be one of our favourite new shows of 2019.

Some familiar faces have joined the cast of 'The Perfectionists'. Picture: Instagram/plltheperfectionists_tv

What's the plot of PLL: The Perfectionists?

"We're meeting four new characters who are Perfectionists — and one of them won't make it to the end of the pilot."

So it's similar in that regard, but it's a whole new mystery, a whole new murder. We also have Alison and Mona coming from PLL to Beacon Heights, and that'll all make sense when you see the pilot."

Their social media page teased the trailer with the caption: "New town. New liars. Our new spinoff series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."

"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be."

"The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Are any Pretty Little Liars characters in the spin off?

Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, AKA Alison DiLaurentis (A) and Mona Vanderwaal are reprising their PLL roles and are excited to show people how their characters have altered in this new town.

The show revealed: "Alison and Mona coming from PLL to Beacon Heights, and that'll all make sense when you see the pilot" but, as they aren’t in the core friendship group, of the new show, everyone’s wondering how they will slot in.

There is no word of any other stars of PLL such as Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale or Shay Mitchell reprising their roles for the spin off, however they've all spoken fondly about the show and their refusal to ever rule out a return (how exciting!)

Pretty Little Liar fans can't wait for the spin off TV show. Picture: Twitter

How many episodes in the first series?

The show has confirmed all ten of it's episodes for the first series and their titles on it's Instagram page, and as we've already seen we know the show will keep it's PLL vibe with a group of friends and a murder that takes place in the first episode.

When does Pretty Little Lies: The Perfectionists air?

The show is airing from March 20th on Freeform TV, and although PLL is on Netflix, there's no word of whether or not this show will make it onto the streaming site.

WOW, WE ARE REALLY GETTING THROUGH THIS TOGETHER... WE ARE ONLY 30 DAYS AWAY FROM THE SERIES PREMIERE OF PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS. — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) February 18, 2019

