Cara Delevingne And Ashley Benson Split After Two Years Of Dating

7 May 2020, 07:19 | Updated: 7 May 2020, 08:32

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have ended their two-year relationship
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have ended their two-year relationship. Picture: Getty

According to reports, Cara Delevingne has ended her two-year relationship with her Pretty Little Liars actress girlfriend.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have split; ending their relationship, after the pair began dating two years ago, and going public a year later.

According to reports, the supermodel is currently quarantining with close friends, after she was living with Ashley Benson.

> WATCH: Cara Delevingne Dishes The Dirt On How To Recover From REAL Awkward Dating Disasters!

One source told PEOPLE that they actually ended their relationship in April; "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now,

"Their relationship just ran its course."

The pair originally went public with their relationship when Cara Delevingne shared a snippet to her 44.4 million Instagram followers of her passionately kissing the Pretty Little Liars actor, which she captioned '#PRIDE'.

View this post on Instagram

#PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

In the past, Cara Delevingne dated indie rockstar St. Vincent until 2016, while Ashley Benson was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ryan Good, a longtime friend of Justin Bieber.

Hot On Capital

Ansel Elgort publicly dragged one Harry Styles fan on Twitter

Ansel Elgort Drags Harry Styles Stan On Twitter

Harry Styles

The Normal People cast have won individual fan bases of their own

Follow The Normal People Cast On Instagram – The BBCFollow The Normal People Cast On Instagram – The BBC Stars' Social Media Handles

TV & Film

The latest trend is the roses are red Google Translate meme and everyone is jumping on the bandwagon

Roses Are Red Challenge: How To Make Google Translate Memes

Features

Huge moments you missed at Capital's Summertime Ball

All The Posts From The 2019 Summertime Ball Stars That You Missed
Stranger Things 4 will reveal Hopper's backstory

Stranger Things 4 Will Have A Big Twist Uncovering Hopper's Personal Life

TV & Film