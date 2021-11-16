Kim Kardashian & Daughter North Rave About Ariana Grande's New Makeup Line R.E.M

16 November 2021, 11:13 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 12:04

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande’s makeup collection was received with high praise from Kim Kardashian.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian filmed herself unboxing Ariana Grande’s new R.E.M Beauty makeup collection at the weekend, telling fans how excited she was to open the PR gift.

The mum of four took to Instagram Stories to show off the range, amid rumours she’s dating Ariana’s ex fiancé Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian Jokes About 3 Failed Marriages In Hilarious Wedding Speech

Ariana’s gift package to Kim included eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and highlighter.

Ariana Grande has just launched her new beauty brand
Ariana Grande has just launched her new beauty brand. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian shared the R.E.M products with daughter North West
Kim Kardashian shared the R.E.M products with daughter North West. Picture: Getty

Kim’s oldest daughter North sat with her for the unboxing as the youngster is an avid Ariana fan.

“I think someone else in here is so excited — Northie are you so excited? She said ‘Oh my god, I saw this!’, Kim recalled.

“I saw it on TikTok,” North added.

“I love this little palette and her highlighter, of course she has an eyeliner…the lipstick how cute.”

Ariana Grande's released a makeup line in her name
Ariana Grande's released a makeup line in her name. Picture: Getty

Ariana’s products were displayed in an astronaut-inspired box before Kim told North she could play with the eyeliner for ‘holiday makeup’.

It comes amid reports Kim is dating Ariana’s ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, following her successful comedy debut on Saturday Night Live with the 28-year-old.

Ariana re-posted Kim’s unboxing on her own Instagram Stories, proving there’s no bad blood between them.

Kim has been reportedly growing close to Pete since they starred together in an SNL skit.

Days later they were seen holding hands at a theme park.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson has tested positive for coronavirus

Jesy Nelson Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Feeling Unwell

Love Island's Chloe and Toby have moved in together

Love Island’s Chloe Responds To Critics For Moving Into New Home 'Too Fast’ With Toby

Adam Woodyatt's net worth revealed ahead of his stint in the 'jungle'

Adam Woodyatt's Net Worth: The EastEnders Star's Fortune Revealed

Harry Styles spoke about his One Direction days

Harry Styles Admits He Was 'Afraid' Of One Direction Ending

Matty Lee broke a huge ITV rule after signing up to I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity’s Matty Lee Broke Huge ITV Rule After Joining Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him