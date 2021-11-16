Kim Kardashian & Daughter North Rave About Ariana Grande's New Makeup Line R.E.M

Ariana Grande’s makeup collection was received with high praise from Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian filmed herself unboxing Ariana Grande’s new R.E.M Beauty makeup collection at the weekend, telling fans how excited she was to open the PR gift.

The mum of four took to Instagram Stories to show off the range, amid rumours she’s dating Ariana’s ex fiancé Pete Davidson.

Ariana’s gift package to Kim included eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and highlighter.

Ariana Grande has just launched her new beauty brand. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian shared the R.E.M products with daughter North West. Picture: Getty

Kim’s oldest daughter North sat with her for the unboxing as the youngster is an avid Ariana fan.

“I think someone else in here is so excited — Northie are you so excited? She said ‘Oh my god, I saw this!’, Kim recalled.

“I saw it on TikTok,” North added.

“I love this little palette and her highlighter, of course she has an eyeliner…the lipstick how cute.”

Ariana Grande's released a makeup line in her name. Picture: Getty

Ariana’s products were displayed in an astronaut-inspired box before Kim told North she could play with the eyeliner for ‘holiday makeup’.

It comes amid reports Kim is dating Ariana’s ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, following her successful comedy debut on Saturday Night Live with the 28-year-old.

Ariana re-posted Kim’s unboxing on her own Instagram Stories, proving there’s no bad blood between them.

Kim has been reportedly growing close to Pete since they starred together in an SNL skit.

Days later they were seen holding hands at a theme park.

