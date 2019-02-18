Amber Davies Breaks Silence On Liam Payne Dating Rumours

18 February 2019, 12:05

Amber Davies hits back at Liam Payne dating rumours
Amber Davies hits back at Liam Payne dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

Former Love Island star Amber Davies denies dating Liam Payne after rumours circulated about the pair last week.

Rumours that Amber Davies and Liam Payne were dating sparked back in October last year, shortly after the ex-One Direction singer split with Cheryl.

Now, the former Love Island star has shut down the rumours, insisting they're "just friends".

Liam Payne Reportedly Had A Fling With Love Island's Amber Davies

Amber, who is currently starring in the West End production of '9 to 5', told Okay! magazine: "Liam is a genuinely lovely guy and very down to earth considering how successful he is.

“If I messaged him and asked him for advice he would give it to me, but I'm not dating him. Liam is lovely but we're just friends!”

Amber is currently starring in the West End production of 9 to 5
Amber is currently starring in the West End production of 9 to 5. Picture: Instagram

It is said that the pair met last year on a night out at Libertine club in Fitzrovia, London.

While at the time a source told The Sun: "Amber’s very much Liam’s type and doesn’t look a world away from one of his former girlfriends," Payne is now tied to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

On Valentine's Day, Liam reportedly surprised Campbell by flying to New York to a romantic day and evening with her, before returning to London the next day.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip On Your Boy, Liam Payne!

