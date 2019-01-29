Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell Spotted On “Date” To A Concert Amid Relationship Rumours

Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne were spotted on a "date" last weekend. Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction star and the model have been spotted flirting with each other over social media before they were seen on a date to London’s O2.

It looks like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell might be more than friends – after some serious social media flirting, the pair were reportedly spotted on a date together over the weekend.

Liam Payne Rumoured To Be Dating Naomi Campbell After Sharing Flirty Instagram Comments

Liam and Naomi were apparently spotted on a date watching Nigerian singer Davido at his concert at London’s O2 on Sunday evening, from a VIP suite.

A source told The Star, “Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3.

“Naomi was more than happy to pose for official pictures inside the venue but didn’t have a single one with Liam.

is this a thing? liam payne & naomi campbell?!???? eye— pic.twitter.com/Zo3zK5DN0K — alex (@diorsgivenchy) January 19, 2019

“After the show they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi’s waist.”

It comes after Liam and Naomi were spotted being flirty on social media after Naomi commented “Beautiful soul” on his photo, to which Liam replied, “Takes one to know one”.

Liam also commented “Perfection in a person… don’t give me those eyes” on a photo the 48-year-old model posted ahead of walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton.

