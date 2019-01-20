Liam Payne Rumoured To Be Dating Naomi Campbell After Sharing Flirty Instagram Comments

20 January 2019, 15:30

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are rumoured to be dating
Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram: @naomi

One Direction star Liam Payne is rumoured to be dating British supermodel Naomi Campbell after the pair posted flirty comments on each other's Instagram accounts.

One Direction fans are wondering if there's something going on between Liam Payne and the legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, after the pair posted some seriously flirty banter on each other's photos.

Let's be real - liking and commenting on your crush's latest Instagram is a sure-fire way to let them know that you're keen.

After Naomi posted a shot of her getting ready for the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, Liam commented "Perfection in a person… don’t give me those eyes," followed by the eyes emoji and a kissing face.

Liam Payne comments on Naomi Campbell's Instagram
Liam Payne comments on Naomi Campbell's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Though Naomi was the one to start the speculation, after she commented on a shirtless picture of Liam earlier in the week.

In the comments, Naomi, aged 48, wrote "Beautiful soul" followed by a heart, to which Liam, aged 25, replied "Takes one to know one" with the kissing face emoji yet again.

Naomi Campbell comments on Liam Payne's Instagram
Naomi Campbell comments on Liam Payne's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Naomi Campbell is one of the most-famous models in the world and was named a 'supermodel' by the press after achieved international success in the 1980s and 1990s.

Liam has been linked with a few famous faces since his split with Cheryl last May. Back in November, Liam seemed to be flirting with Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram after he commented "Wow" under a pic of her in lingerie.

