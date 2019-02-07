Liam Payne Reportedly Had A Fling With Love Island's Amber Davies

Liam Payne apparently "went home" with Amber. Picture: Instagram

According to reports, Liam Payne "went home with" Love Island's Amber Davies, after a meet in a nightclub.

It's been reported that One Direction's Liam Payne had a brief fling with Love Island's Amber Davies, after they met in a London nightclub.

The 'Strip That Down' singer was said to have gone "home with" the Love Island winner months after his split from Cheryl.

While Liam is rumoured to be dating supermodel Naomi Campbell, he was said to have had a short romance with Amber, before flying to Ghana.

This all comes after a source close to Amber said "Amber’s very much Liam’s type.

Liam Payne has been linked to Amber Davies and Naomi Campbell recently. Picture: Getty

"Her dreams came true when they went home together after partying at a nightclub in London. There was a real physical attraction between them," continued the insider.

The source went on to claim that they went on several dates, four months after his split from Cheryl, but wanted to keep it secret for Cheryl's sake and due to his budding romance with Naomi.