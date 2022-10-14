Adam Collard Addresses Split From Paige Thorne After Fellow Islander Slides Into Her Comments

14 October 2022, 12:18

Love Island's Adam Collard confirmed his split from Paige Thorne
Love Island's Adam Collard confirmed his split from Paige Thorne. Picture: Getty / Paige Thorne/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Adam Collard has confirmed his split from Paige Thorne after a whirlwind romance when they met in the villa.

Adam Collard had fans convinced he was a new man when he entered Love Island (for the second time) this year and made a beeline for Paige Thorne.

But just two months after the show ended, the couple have already split after Adam was seen getting close to two different women on nights out.

Maya Jama Confirmed As Love Island's New Host

The fitness instructor has now confirmed their split, just as fans noticed fellow islander Ikenna Ekwonna left a flirty comment on a stunning photo Paige posted on the ‘gram.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne dated for two months
Adam Collard and Paige Thorne dated for two months. Picture: Getty

Speaking to OK! at the National Television Awards, Adam said: “It is what it is.”

Following their breakup, Adam jetted to Bali where he was seen kissing a mystery brunette at a pool party.

The 26-year-old apparently hung out with the girl ‘for ages’, with one eye-witness claiming they ‘kissed several times and spent the evening together’.

However, Paige is getting interest from another fellow Islander already.

Adam Collard returned to Love Island in 2022 four years after first appearing on the show
Adam Collard returned to Love Island in 2022 four years after first appearing on the show. Picture: ITV

When Paige posted a picture of herself on a night out with the caption: “I’m good,” Ikenna commented: “Ohhh boy,” alongside the heart-eye emoji.

Ikenna was initially coupled up with Indiyah Polack in the villa, but their relationship failed to blossom into anything more than friendship.

When he was dumped from the island, Dami Hope made his move on the fashion influencer and they’re still going strong.

This year’s villa queen Ekin-Su Culculoglu also recently addressed Paige and Adam’s split, saying ‘Paige can do better’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna is rumoured to be doing a stadium tour in 2023

Is Rihanna Going On Tour In 2023?

Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois is coming to Channel 4 this October

Francis Bourgeois Lands His Very Own Trainspotting Show & Some Big Celebs Will Be Joining Him

Exclusive
Stormzy gets the ultimate surprise at Capital HQ

Stormzy Gets Ultimate Surprise As Favourite Café Names Breakfast Order After Him

Niall Horan is set to join the coaching panel of The Voice season 23

Niall Horan Takes One Direction Experience To The Voice As He Becomes New Coach

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to now only communicate via their assistants

Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Kanye West Feud As They Now ‘Only Communicate Through Assistants’

All the info you need on Louis Tomlinson's 2023 Faith In The Future tour

Louis Tomlinson Set To Embark On ‘Faith In The Future’ World Tour - Here’s All The Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star