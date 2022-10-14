Adam Collard Addresses Split From Paige Thorne After Fellow Islander Slides Into Her Comments

Love Island's Adam Collard confirmed his split from Paige Thorne. Picture: Getty / Paige Thorne/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Adam Collard has confirmed his split from Paige Thorne after a whirlwind romance when they met in the villa.

Adam Collard had fans convinced he was a new man when he entered Love Island (for the second time) this year and made a beeline for Paige Thorne.

But just two months after the show ended, the couple have already split after Adam was seen getting close to two different women on nights out.

The fitness instructor has now confirmed their split, just as fans noticed fellow islander Ikenna Ekwonna left a flirty comment on a stunning photo Paige posted on the ‘gram.

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne dated for two months. Picture: Getty

Speaking to OK! at the National Television Awards, Adam said: “It is what it is.”

Following their breakup, Adam jetted to Bali where he was seen kissing a mystery brunette at a pool party.

The 26-year-old apparently hung out with the girl ‘for ages’, with one eye-witness claiming they ‘kissed several times and spent the evening together’.

However, Paige is getting interest from another fellow Islander already.

Adam Collard returned to Love Island in 2022 four years after first appearing on the show. Picture: ITV

When Paige posted a picture of herself on a night out with the caption: “I’m good,” Ikenna commented: “Ohhh boy,” alongside the heart-eye emoji.

Ikenna was initially coupled up with Indiyah Polack in the villa, but their relationship failed to blossom into anything more than friendship.

When he was dumped from the island, Dami Hope made his move on the fashion influencer and they’re still going strong.

This year’s villa queen Ekin-Su Culculoglu also recently addressed Paige and Adam’s split, saying ‘Paige can do better’.

