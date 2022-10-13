Paige Thorne ‘Moves On’ With Fellow Love Island Star After Adam Collard Split

13 October 2022, 10:07

Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna is said to have his eyes on Paige Thorne
Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna is said to have his eyes on Paige Thorne.
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne has sparked romance rumours with a fellow Love Islander just weeks after splitting from bombshell Adam Collard.

The Welsh paramedic found love with returning bombshell Adam earlier this summer following her brief romance with Jacques O’Neill, and they went on to leave the villa together smitten.

However, in recent weeks the pair sparked breakup rumours after Paige deleted all traces of her beau from her Instagram page amid rumours that he ‘cheated’ on her.

Amber Gill Sparks Dating Rumours With Reality Star Teddy Edwardes

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split amid cheating rumours
Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split amid cheating rumours.

Adam was hit with allegations of cheating after videos appeared online of him leaving McDonald's restaurant with another girl.

Now Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed that they’re over, telling this tabloid: “It's over. It's done. I think Paige can do better, that's all I can say."

But speculation Paige has found love within the villasphere once again is circulating online after Ikenna gushed about her on Instagram.

Ikenna gushed over Paige's recent Instagram photos
Ikenna gushed over Paige's recent Instagram photos.
Ikenna is said to have his eyes on Paige
Ikenna is said to have his eyes on Paige.

Ikenna, who was initially coupled up with Indiyah Polack in the villa, commented on Paige’s recent snaps, writing: “Ohhh boy," followed by a heart emoji.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to notice, with a few egging him on in the comments as one penned: “Get yo gurl [sic],” while another wrote: “Oh boy indeed.”

“Get in there Ikenna lad,” said another, and it’s clear fans are already shipping them.

Paige and Ikenna are yet to address the romance rumours.

