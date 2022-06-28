Here's How Celebrities Have Been Celebrating Pride 2022

The lowdown on Pride 2022
Picture: Getty
What have your favourite celebrities been posting to celebrate Pride Month 2021? Find out how Demi Lovato, JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith and more are supporting the community.

Happy Pride Month!

People all around the world have been sharing the love and celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community in an array of different ways.

You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

As we all mark the occasion through events, getting involved in the community and educating ourselves on constantly being better allies – what have your favourite celebs been up to commemorate the special month?

As the months draws to a close, let's look at how the stars have marked Pride 2022 from Demi Lovato to DNCE to Sam Smith...

How have your favourite celebs celebrated Pride?
How have your favourite celebs celebrated Pride? Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ has long been an avid supporter of the LGBTQI+ community throughout their career, and last year came out publicly as non-binary – assuming they/them/she/her pronouns.

Demi Lovato was seen celebrating the community on June 3 as they attended the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Pride event kicked off a month of queer festivities, before the game kicked off the likes of singer Jojo Siwa and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous took to the stage.

Demi Lovato attended the Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium
Demi Lovato attended the Annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium. Picture: Getty

Cher

None other than musical icon Cher shared her LGBQTI+ celebrations this month.

The 'Believe' singer took to Instagram to announce her Pride-themed collaboration with designer brand Versace. The partnership led to a limited-edition selection of luxury t-shirts.

Cher donned the top in a carousel post, writing: "Just hanging @ home rocking my new #Chersace t-shirt celebrating #LGBTQPride."

She stated in a press release: "It just felt right for our very first collaboration to be one about LGBTQ Pride and celebrating a community that means so incredibly much to both of us."

All proceeds from the range are being donated to Gender Spectrum, a charity that works to create gender-sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.

DNCE

DNCE are back for 2022!

The Joe Jonas-fronted band made a return this year after going on a hiatus in 2018, since reuniting they have hit the ground running and got the crowds moving at Capitol Pride in Washington D.C. on June 12.

Members Joe, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless played their dance bop hits at the festival, posting to Instagram: "PRIDE WAS WILD. THANK YOU FOR HAVING US DC."

Sam Smith

Hit-maker Sam Smith took to TikTok this Pride month to spread some love with '#queersounds'!

The songwriter praised fellow musician and dance music legend Robyn by belting out the lyrics to her 2005 track 'Be Mine!'. Robyn is widely considered as a gay icon, with many songs from her discography holding meaning to the community.

Sam wrote: "Every pride certain songs always play in my house. Robyn will forever and always be the soundtrack to my own personal pride in life. Especially this one. Changed my life when I first heard it."

They then went on to ask their followers what their favourite queer anthems were!

Cara Delevigne

In early June, Cara Delevigne put on a colourful display on the 'Gram to celebrate the beginning of pride.

The model-turned-actor wished her whopping 43 million followers a happy Pride, telling fans to "BE PROUD". Later on in the month, Cara went on to present a one-hour primetime special, PRIDE: To Be Seen.

The documentary explored the LGBTQ+ experience and examined the current moment as a member of the community in 2022.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew shared multiple LGBTQ+ celebrations on Instagram over the month, the YouTuber even attended her first public Pride festival in California in early June.

The 19-year-old star came out last year, writing online that "my human is my human", revealing that she identifies as pansexual.

Since going public with her realtionship, she has been a vocal member of the community, becoming a young role model for her mammoth fan base.

Kylie surprised her beau at the Pride festival in West Hollywood after initially telling JoJo that she woulnd't be able to make it – too cute!

