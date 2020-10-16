Caroline Quentin: Husband, Age, Children & TV Shows

Caroline Quentin is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up. Picture: instagram

Caroline Quentin’s husband, age, children and TV shows revealed.

Caroline Quentin is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up.

But who is her husband, what’s her age, how many children does she have and what TV shows has she appeared in? Let’s take a look…

Who is Caroline Quentin’s husband? Who is she married to?

Caroline Quentin’s husband is Sam Farmer who she met on the set of Men Behaving Badly, where he was working as a runner.

The couple married in 2006 in Devon.

How old is Caroline Quentin? What’s her age?

Caroline Quentin is 60 years old.

How many children does Caroline Quentin have?

Caroline has two children - a daughter, named Emily Rose and a son, named William.

What TV shows has Caroline Quentin appeared on?

Caroline has had an epic TV career since 1980.

She is best known for her roles in Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Murder, and Life Begins.

She has also made several documentaries.

