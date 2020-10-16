Caroline Quentin: Husband, Age, Children & TV Shows

16 October 2020, 12:54

Caroline Quentin is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up.
Caroline Quentin is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up. Picture: instagram

Caroline Quentin’s husband, age, children and TV shows revealed.

Caroline Quentin is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up.

But who is her husband, what’s her age, how many children does she have and what TV shows has she appeared in? Let’s take a look…

Who Is 'Strictly' Star Jamie Laing's 'Made In Chelsea' Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Caroline Quentin is appearing on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Caroline Quentin is appearing on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: instagram

Who is Caroline Quentin’s husband? Who is she married to?

Caroline Quentin’s husband is Sam Farmer who she met on the set of Men Behaving Badly, where he was working as a runner.

The couple married in 2006 in Devon.

How old is Caroline Quentin? What’s her age?

Caroline Quentin is 60 years old.

How many children does Caroline Quentin have?

Caroline has two children - a daughter, named Emily Rose and a son, named William.

What TV shows has Caroline Quentin appeared on?

Caroline has had an epic TV career since 1980.

She is best known for her roles in Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek, Kiss Me Kate, Blue Murder, and Life Begins.

She has also made several documentaries.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly News

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes

Little Mix: The Search has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Why Little Mix: The Search Won't Be On TV This Weekend

JJ Chalmers is taking on this year's Strictly

JJ Chalmers: Who Is The Strictly Star’s Wife, How Old Is He And How Did He Sustain His Injuries?
Ariana Grande hints 'Nasty' will be released on upcoming AG6

Ariana Grande Confirms Fan-Favourite 'Nasty' Will Be Released On Upcoming Sixth Album

Jacob Tremblay played the young Justin Bieber in the 'Lonely' video

Where You’ve Seen ‘Young Justin Bieber’ Jacob Tremblay Before

Katya Jones' age, net worth and Instagram handle revealed.

Katya Jones: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Of Russian Dancer & Strictly Star Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album