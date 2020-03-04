Caroline Flack’s ‘Storm In A Teacup’ Book To Be Re-Released

The book was originally released in 2015. Picture: instagram

Caroline Flack’s 2015 book is to be re-released.

Caroline Flack’s memoir from 2015, titled ’Storm in a C Cup’ is going back on sale, with her estate getting a share in the profits.

The former Love Island presenter - who was found dead at her home last month - wrote the book four years ago which detailed her career, love life and experience with fame.

Molly-Mae Hague Honours Caroline Flack By Donating All Profits From New PrettyLittleThing Collection To Mental Health Charity

A source told Mail Online: “All author royalties go to Caroline Flack’s estate.”

They added: “It is common for books to be reprinted on the back of increased demand following an author’s death.”

The book’s official description reads:

Caroline Flack's frank and hugely entertaining memoir. In December 2014, Caroline danced her way into the nation's hearts when she raised the BBC's coveted Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball.

Known for her throaty laugh, edgy humour and quick-fire wit, showcased on some of Britain's most popular reality TV shows, she was thrust into the mainstream, hosting ITV's flagship talent show, The X Factor, with Olly Murs.

In Storm in a C Cup, Caroline reveals the laughter and pain behind the TV persona, from a sheltered Norfolk childhood shared with her twin sister, through her madcap student days, to the challenging career ladder leading to eventual TV success, not forgetting its dark shadow, when intrusive media attention turned the dream into a nightmare.

She takes us behind the cameras at some of TV's most successful reality shows, including the tensions, stresses and unlikely friendships of the three-month adventure that was Strictly.

Caroline wears her heart on her sleeve, documenting her joys and heartbreaks with the humour, resilience and unflinching emotional honesty that made her of one of television's most popular celebrities.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News