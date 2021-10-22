Cardi B Adds Herself Into Netflix You's Storyline Amid Penn Badgley Friendship

By Capital FM

Following Cardi B’s unexpected friendship with Penn Badgley, Netflix fans are hoping she will guest star in You next season.

Cardi B and Penn Badgley from Netflix’s You have struck up one of the most unlikely friendships of 2021 and fans are living for it.

A tweet went viral earlier this week where the actor, who famously plays Joe Goldberg in the thriller series, praised Cardi’s authentic social media presence before the ‘WAP’ rapper was sent into meltdown after realising he knew who she was.

The stars then shared the sweetest Twitter exchange by changing their respective display photos to snaps of each other.

Now, the latest update in their friendship has Cardi pitching her very own guest role in the next season of You.

Fans want Cardi B to guest star in You season 4. Picture: Netflix

Penn Badgley and Cardi B changed their Twitter profile photos to each other. Picture: Twitter

It all started when the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star noticed that the Netflix series’ official Twitter account changed their bio to read: “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!”

Soon after, Cardi shared a screenshot of their bio and came up with a pretty good way for her to guest appear on the show, adding herself into the storyline.

She wrote: “So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix.”

Cardi B hilariously added herself into Netflix You's storyline. Picture: Twitter

Let's role-play, I wear a disguise pic.twitter.com/wNZTOBvi9X — Netflix (@netflix) October 22, 2021

Netflix then had the best response as they shared lyrics from her hit 2020 bop ‘WAP’ alongside fitting stills from various episodes of You.

The official You Twitter page even joined in, responding to the thread with: “Joe went thru your phone last night [sic].”

Fingers crossed we get to see a Cardi and You crossover!

