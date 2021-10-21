You Series 3 Suffers Major Filming Error With Hilarious Text Blunder

21 October 2021, 13:15

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new series of You brings a new set of theories, so it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed viewers to spot a filming blunder.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) murdering antics had viewers searching for clues the whole way through You series 3.

But as well as a whole new batch of theories about the new characters, Netflix fans also stumbled upon a pretty big, but hilarious, error.

How Old Are Love And Theo Meant To Be In You Series 3?

In one scene, as Love frantically texts Marianne from husband Joe’s phone, pictures of both Joe and Marianne pop up alongside their messages.

Joe Goldberg has become a dad in You series 3
Joe Goldberg has become a dad in You series 3. Picture: Netflix
Joe Goldberg doesn't look like himself in one You series 3 scene
Joe Goldberg doesn't look like himself in one You series 3 scene. Picture: TikTok

However, a TikTok user made a whole clip to point out that the picture of Joe isn’t Joe at all.

Love writes in the text: “Come by my house ASAP. Emergency,” as viewers who have already finished the series will know is a TRAP.

TikTok creator @annabellleryan zoomed in on the photo and it seems to be a lookalike of the actor, and not actually Penn himself.

"You season 3... JOE'S MESSENGER PIC?? HELLO???" They wrote over the video.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg in You
Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg in You. Picture: Netflix

"I’M LOSING MY MIND???? WHO IS THAT?????? IT’S JOEY SILVERBERG".

It can’t be certain who the man in the picture is, but we definitely don’t think it’s actual Joe Goldberg.

Or Penn for that matter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Has Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed the name of her twin babies?

Has Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announced The Names Of Her Twin Babies?

What's Andre Grey's net worth?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Boyfriend Andre Gray: Net Worth, Age And Football Career Revealed

Little Mix

What time does After We Fell come out in the UK?

What Time Is After We Fell Coming Out In The UK?

Chloe from Love Island shared a throwback snap with her followers

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback School Picture

Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled the moment he crossed paths with Harry Styles

After We Fell's Hero Fiennes Tiffin Recalls The Moment He Met Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him