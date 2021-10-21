You Series 3 Suffers Major Filming Error With Hilarious Text Blunder

By Capital FM

A new series of You brings a new set of theories, so it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed viewers to spot a filming blunder.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Love Quinn’s (Victoria Pedretti) murdering antics had viewers searching for clues the whole way through You series 3.

But as well as a whole new batch of theories about the new characters, Netflix fans also stumbled upon a pretty big, but hilarious, error.

In one scene, as Love frantically texts Marianne from husband Joe’s phone, pictures of both Joe and Marianne pop up alongside their messages.

Joe Goldberg has become a dad in You series 3. Picture: Netflix

Joe Goldberg doesn't look like himself in one You series 3 scene. Picture: TikTok

However, a TikTok user made a whole clip to point out that the picture of Joe isn’t Joe at all.

Love writes in the text: “Come by my house ASAP. Emergency,” as viewers who have already finished the series will know is a TRAP.

TikTok creator @annabellleryan zoomed in on the photo and it seems to be a lookalike of the actor, and not actually Penn himself.

"You season 3... JOE'S MESSENGER PIC?? HELLO???" They wrote over the video.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg in You. Picture: Netflix

"I’M LOSING MY MIND???? WHO IS THAT?????? IT’S JOEY SILVERBERG".

It can’t be certain who the man in the picture is, but we definitely don’t think it’s actual Joe Goldberg.

Or Penn for that matter.

