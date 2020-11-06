BTS’ Suga Recovering From Surgery And ‘Taking A Break’ From Activities

BTS' Suga may miss some of the band's album promotion. Picture: Getty

BTS star Suga is taking a break out of the group's busy schedule to recover from surgery on his shoulder.

K-pop icon and BTS member Suga had surgery on his shoulder this week and must now ‘take a break from activities’ to recover.

The recovery period may mean he misses some of the band’s promo tour for their new album 'BE'.

Suga is recovering from surgery on his shoulder. Picture: Getty

A statement from Big Hit Entertainment said: “Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3.

"The surgery, to address a problem that had constantly been a health and wellness issue for Suga, was completed successfully, and he is currently resting and recovering following his physician’s advice that Suga must undergo a strict and unhindered period of recovery.”

The statement explained Suga has long-suffered from shoulder-related health issues, since dislocating the joint in an accident in 2012 before his debut.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with “posterior labral tear of his left shoulder” and has long suffered from bouts of pain and the inability to raise his arms high.

The statement continued: “He underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, but unfortunately his symptoms did not improve measurably. These symptoms have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years, affecting Suga not only on the stage but in the course of his daily life as well.”

Suga also wanted to ensure he’s in good health ahead of his mandatory military service as well as his continued musical career.

However, he may have to miss out on BTS’ promo activities in the coming weeks.

Suga has suffered with shoulder issues since 2012 when he was in an accident. Picture: Getty

The statement added: “Suga will be unable to participate in most official activities so that he may fully focus on his recovery. Once doctors determine that the site of the operation has healed sufficiently, Suga will begin physical therapy so that he can ultimately return to the stage healthy and fully recovered.

“It may be difficult for Suga to meet his long-awaited fans for some time, including for the upcoming BTS ‘BE’ album promotional activities. We apologise to every fan who has waited patiently to meet Suga again, and we ask for your generous and loving understanding.”

BTS are about to release their new album. Picture: Getty

The letter also included a note from Suga himself who is “very aware of how concerned and worried the fans must be and knows how sad the fans must feel.”

He said: “Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while, please wait for me to come back to you.”

BTS’ new album, 'BE', drops in a matter of weeks, marking their fifth Korean-language album.

The album will be released on 20 November.

