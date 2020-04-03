What Does BTS Stand For? K-Pop Group's Multiple Names & Meanings

3 April 2020, 13:14

BTS have multiple names all of which belong to the same acronym
BTS have multiple names all of which belong to the same acronym. Picture: Getty Images

The biggest boyband in the world, BTS, have conquered the K-Pop world and have now taken over the planet, but what does their name stand for, and what is the meaning behind it?

BTS have been around since 2013, but you very may well only be hearing about them in 2020, and that's ok, because they've officially taken over the world with their massive anthems, even bigger looks, and flawless dancing that's left everyone part of their ARMY.

What does BTS stand for?

The K-Pop supergroup, made up of 7 members, Jimin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and Jungkook, debuted with the name 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' in 2013, which translates into English as 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts' and gives them the catchy and accessible name 'BTS'.

They are most commonly called Bangtan Boys as an abbreviation for those who are fans, and BTS when travelling the globe for many different languages to understand.

They have rapped and sang referring to themselves as the bulletproof boy scouts on many occasions, with their song 'Attack on Bangtan' saying:

"Go forth like the Bulletproof Boy Scouts/Attack, aren’t we brave?/The brave Bulletproof Boy Scouts."

Their songs have also referenced ignoring and overcoming haters with their talents, which goes someway to explaining the 'bulletproof' title.

Why do they have multiple names?

Because why ever not?!

In 2017, BTS 'extended their identity' and announced through a dramatic YouTube video to reveal a new logo and the name 'Beyond the Scene.'

Part of their vibe and style is to switch up their looks, musical styles and themes from album to album, so by 2017 it isn't surprising they wanted their group name to reflect these changes as they evolved as a band!

