Brooklyn Beckham Unveils Massive Tattoo Of Wife Nicola Peltz’s Face

23 February 2023, 16:42

Brooklyn honoured his wife in a big way
Brooklyn honoured his wife in a big way. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brooklyn Beckham had gotten Nicola Peltz's face tattooed on his arm to add to his never-ending collection of inkings dedicated to his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham is no stranger to getting tattoos, and he's revealed yet another inking inspired by Nicola Peltz.

The 23-year-old has got another tattoo done to honour his wife – the pair wed in a famously decadent ceremony last April – but this time he immortalised Nicola by getting her face on his arm!

Selena Gomez Moves Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Into Her Mansion

Brooklyn showed off the new ink during an interview with E!'s The Rundown, unveiling a portrait of Nicola looking over her should on his right upper arm.

Brooklyn got some major ink for Nicola
Brooklyn got some major ink for Nicola. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

He revealed that he started getting tattoos dedicated to her "pretty soon after we started dating", and it's certainly become a tradition of theirs since as he later admitted that he's "half-covered in stuff for her"

Interviewer Erin Lim Rhodes asked whether the rumour that Brooklyn had 70 inkings for his wife was true or not.

"No," he quickly answered, "I do have like over 20 though, dedicated to her."

He then announced for the first time that he had a fresh piece done of his beau's face, "I actually just got one," he said before rolling up his sleeve.

Brooklyn has had countless tattoos dedicated to Nicola
Brooklyn has had countless tattoos dedicated to Nicola. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Not every Nicola-inspired tattoo of Brooklyn's is known, but he's shared photographs of a good portion of them!

He famously got the billionaire heiress' eyes tatted on the nape of his neck and her surname placed across his chest.

Brooklyn also had 'Lover' inked on his forefinger and honoured Nicola's late grandmother by getting ink that read 'Gina' – just to name a few!

