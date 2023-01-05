Brooklyn Beckham Whips Out His Culinary Skills For Divisive Sunday Roast

5 January 2023, 12:28

Brooklyn cooked up a roast...
Brooklyn cooked up a roast... Picture: Alamy/Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Brooklyn Beckham has dusted off his cooking chops and shared a meal that has divided fans' opinions!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham brought his culinary skills to Instagram, but not all of his followers were convinced by his take on the classic Sunday roast...

The 23-year-old star famously made headlines in 2021 when he rustled up a bacon sandwich on the Today show in the US, bringing his kitchen experience into question at the time.

Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

On Wednesday (January 4), Brooklyn posted a tutorial to his whopping 14.7 million followers and was joined by Michelin-starred chef, Kevin Lee.

Despite having both hands on deck, many Insta users took issue with the 'very rare' meat served up in the dish.

Brooklyn posted another cooking video
Brooklyn posted another cooking video. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn and Kevin's meal was made up of a dry-aged rib roast, roast potatoes (extra-crispy), Yorkshire puddings and they finished it off with a mushroom gravy – fancy!

The comments soon rolled in criticising the culinary duo, one follower harshly wrote: "Heart Attack on a plate."

Another posted in simple terms: "That looks very raw."

Many users pointed out that the recipe called for an unusually high amount of butter, with some critiques reading "recipe 'how to cook butter'" and "In conclusion: butter".

The career of footballing legend David Beckham's son has been a topic of debate over the past year, with interest in the topic piquing when a video of Brooklyn in a £1 million sportscar went viral.

In August, the 23-year-old was approached by a TikTokker whilst driving the McLaren P1, when he was asked what he did for a living, Brooklyn replied: "I’m a chef."

He followed up the statement by giving viewers advice, saying: "The 23-year-old then went on to share some advice on 'making it', saying to the camera: "‘Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it."

It didn't take long for fans to take Brooklyn's occupation with a pinch of salt as he is known for pursuing several high-profile professions over the years, such as a photographer, an author, a model, and, of course, a chef!

Will you be following his roast tutorial?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Emily in Paris played some great tunes

Every Song On The Emily In Paris Season 3 Soundtrack

TV & Film

Inside Florence Pugh and Ashley Park's friendship

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Indiyah and Sam will host the Love Island podcast!

Indiyah Polack & Sam Thompson Unveiled as Aftersun Panellists & Love Island Podcast Hosts

Love Island

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Taylor Swift reportedly just registered four songs to appear on 'Speak Now - Taylor's Version'

Taylor Swift Just Registered 4 New Songs Thought To Appear On Her ‘Speak Now’ Re-Record

Ellie Goulding denied cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

Ellie Goulding Addresses Rumour She Cheated On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star