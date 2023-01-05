Brooklyn Beckham Whips Out His Culinary Skills For Divisive Sunday Roast

Brooklyn cooked up a roast... Picture: Alamy/Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Brooklyn Beckham has dusted off his cooking chops and shared a meal that has divided fans' opinions!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham brought his culinary skills to Instagram, but not all of his followers were convinced by his take on the classic Sunday roast...

The 23-year-old star famously made headlines in 2021 when he rustled up a bacon sandwich on the Today show in the US, bringing his kitchen experience into question at the time.

Selena Gomez Brings In The New Year With Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz

On Wednesday (January 4), Brooklyn posted a tutorial to his whopping 14.7 million followers and was joined by Michelin-starred chef, Kevin Lee.

Despite having both hands on deck, many Insta users took issue with the 'very rare' meat served up in the dish.

Brooklyn posted another cooking video. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn and Kevin's meal was made up of a dry-aged rib roast, roast potatoes (extra-crispy), Yorkshire puddings and they finished it off with a mushroom gravy – fancy!

The comments soon rolled in criticising the culinary duo, one follower harshly wrote: "Heart Attack on a plate."

Another posted in simple terms: "That looks very raw."

Many users pointed out that the recipe called for an unusually high amount of butter, with some critiques reading "recipe 'how to cook butter'" and "In conclusion: butter".

The career of footballing legend David Beckham's son has been a topic of debate over the past year, with interest in the topic piquing when a video of Brooklyn in a £1 million sportscar went viral.

In August, the 23-year-old was approached by a TikTokker whilst driving the McLaren P1, when he was asked what he did for a living, Brooklyn replied: "I’m a chef."

He followed up the statement by giving viewers advice, saying: "The 23-year-old then went on to share some advice on 'making it', saying to the camera: "‘Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it."

It didn't take long for fans to take Brooklyn's occupation with a pinch of salt as he is known for pursuing several high-profile professions over the years, such as a photographer, an author, a model, and, of course, a chef!

Will you be following his roast tutorial?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital