Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Crashes Wedding To Sam Asghari

10 June 2022, 11:30

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged and arrested after crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari at her LA home on June 9.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have officially tied the knot, however, the pair have been left ‘shaken’ after the pop star’s ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding.

The ‘Toxic’ songstress wed childhood friend Jason back in 2004, the marriage famously lasted just 55 hours before the union was annulled – now, 18 years later the ex-flame has been changed for trespassing on Britney and Sam’s big day.

Britney Spears’ Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Photo

Before Jason was arrested, he reportedly streamed the incident on Instagram Live as he invaded the grounds of Britney’s Los Angeles mansion where the nuptials were being held.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married on June 9
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married on June 9. Picture: Getty

He gained access to the mansion and went ont to enter the area in which the ceremony was taking place. Understandably, after the incident, the bride and groom were left ‘shaken’ by the intrusion.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department revealed that the 40-year-old ex-husband was charged with one count of misdemeanour vandalism, one count of misdemeanour trespassing and two counts of misdemeanour battery.

A sergeant also revealed that Jason was involved in an altercation with a security officer before he was detained.

The guest list for the ceremony is said to be less than 100 guests, with Sam and Britney only inviting their inner circle for the intimate event.

Ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested at the scene of the wedding
Ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested at the scene of the wedding. Picture: Getty
Britney Spears was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004
Britney Spears was married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Guests who were reportedly in attendance were fashion designer Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton among many more.

Britney’s parents and sister Jamie-Lynn were not invited to the wedding after their public fall-out following the star's highly-publicised conservatorship battle.

Spears and Ashari began dating in 2016 after they met on the set of a music video, after five years together Sam popped the question in September of last year, with rumours of an imminent wedding swirling the web ever since.

The newlyweds are yet to release a statement about the incident that unfolded on their big on June 9, Jason Alexander's actions reportedly caused significant delays to the ceremony.

