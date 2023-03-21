Brenda Song And Macaulay Culkin Secretly Welcomed Their Second Baby

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have had another baby. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their second child together in secret at the end of last year

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are now parents of two!

The celebrity couple quietly welcomed a baby boy towards the end of last year but chose to keep the news under wraps, much like they did after the arrival of their first child.

Us Weekly reports that Brenda, 34, gave birth to their second son, Carson Song Culkin, in December 2022 shortly before Christmas.

News of baby number two comes a year after headlines first surfaced that the celebrity couple were planning to wed, they allegedly became engaged in January 2022 after five years of dating.

Macaulay and Brenda have been dating since 2017. Picture: Getty

At the time a source told the aforementioned publication: "They are and always have been very in love with each other."

Macaulay, 42, and Brenda had their first bundle of joy, a boy named Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021.

It wasn't until they released a brief statement that they confirmed the news, saying that they were "overjoyed" to be growing their family.

The former Disney star was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger last year, seemingly confirming the engagement rumours.

Brenda and Macaulay have been dating since 2017. Picture: Brenda Song/Instagram

The pair keep their private lives out of the public eye. Picture: Macaulay Culkin/Instagram

The actors first met whilst filming the comedy-drama, Changeland, and began dating whilst filming the project in Thailand in 2017.

Song and Culkin choose to largely keep their personal lives out of the limelight and are yet to comment publicly on their growing family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

