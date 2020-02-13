Macaulay Culkin & 'Suite Life' Girlfriend Brenda Song's Relationship Timeline & Baby Plans

People are only just finding out Macaulay Kulkin and Brenda Song are dating. Picture: Getty Images/ Splash

'Home Alone's' Macaulay Culkin's surprised people by announcing he and Disney star girlfriend, Brenda Song, are planning on having children together- the only thing is, hardly anyone knew they were even together?!

One of the most famous child actors on the planet, Macaulay Culkin, has revealed he and former Disney actress girlfriend, The Suit Life Of Zack & Cody's Brenda Song (London Tipton) are planning on starting a family together- with many among us asking WTF is going on, as no one even knew they were together?!

Yup- in a ridiculous turn of events, Macauley and Brenda have been in a whole relationship since 2017, and now, the famous duo have opened up about their plans to start a family, and all of a sudden we think we might have a new favourite celeb couple on our hands?!

In an interview with Esquire, he opened up about his private relationship with Brenda, referring to her as 'my lady' and touches on when they met, having both been cast in comedy/drama Changeland (2019) and have been inseparable ever since!

On having children, 'Mack' said: "We practice a lot."

"We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’"

They have both gushed about one another in interviews, with Macaulay admitting at the start of their relationship he felt 'overwhelmed' at how good it was and was waiting for something to go wrong, where as Brenda has spoken about them bonding over their shared experience as child actors.

The pair aren't married (as far as anyone is aware) but the pair did fuel rumours they'd tied the knot in secret which didn't have any weight to them.

For now, Macaulay told Esquire: "I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals."

Macaulay was in a relationship with Mila Kunis from 2002-2010, and Brenda was married to Miley Cyrus's brother, Trace Cyrus from 2010-2013.

A moment to digest both those facts might be necessary, because we definitely needed it.

