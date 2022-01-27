Brenda Song Spotted With Diamond Ring After Macaulay Culkin Engagement

27 January 2022, 10:53

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are getting married!
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are getting married! Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Brenda Song has been seen sporting a diamond ring following reports that she and Macaulay Culkin are engaged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brenda Song, 33, and Macaulay Culkin, 41, are officially engaged just nine months after having their first child together.

The couple welcomed a son called Dakota in April 2021, after a reported four years of dating.

Every Time Taylor Swift Had A Mic Drop Moment On Twitter – From Damon Albarn To Netflix

The ex-Disney starlet was spotted donning a diamond ring on her left hand earlier this week - seemingly confirming the engagement rumours.

Brenda and Macaulay began dating in 2017
Brenda and Macaulay began dating in 2017. Picture: Getty
Brenda and Macaulay met on set of movie Changeland
Brenda and Macaulay met on set of movie Changeland. Picture: Alamy

On Monday (January 24), The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star was photographed with the dazzling new piece of jewellery in Beverly Hills, California.

The former child stars met on the set of comedy-drama flick Changeland, their relationship blossomed as they filmed in Thailand in 2017.

The private pair have remained tight-lipped throughout their relationship, making few public appearances over the years.

In a statement released after the arrival of their bundle of joy, the new parents said: "We're overjoyed."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

