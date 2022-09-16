Brenda Edwards Breaks Down As She Reads Emotional Letter From King Charles Following Her Son Jamal’s Death

16 September 2022, 12:02

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards was in tears as she shared the heartfelt letter sent to her by King Charles III after her son Jamal Edwards sadly passed away.

Brenda Edwards was full of emotion after reading out the letter she received from King Charles III following the tragic passing of her son Jamal Edwards.

The 53-year-old Loose Women panellist held back the tears as she read out the letter for the first time publicly since receiving it after Jamal’s unexpected death in February.

Brenda Edwards Shares Update On Son Jamal Edwards’ Cause Of Death In Emotional Statement

Music pioneer Jamal, MBE, MBA, PHD, sadly passed away at age 31 in February after having a cardiac arrest at his mother's address in Acton, London, which she later confirmed was due to recreational drugs.

During Thursday’s Loose Women episode, the panellists were discussing their encounters with the new monarch King Charles III after paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away aged 96 last week.

Brenda Edwards shared the heartfelt letter she received from King Charles III after her son Jamal's passing
Brenda Edwards shared the heartfelt letter she received from King Charles III after her son Jamal's passing. Picture: Alamy
Brenda Edwards and King Charles III
Brenda Edwards and King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

Brenda recalled that a few days following her son’s death, she had a knock on the door from a gentleman carrying a bouquet of white roses.

He then handed over a letter to her, which was addressed to herself and daughter Tanisha, and was personally written by the newly appointed King Charles III.

The heartfelt letter read: “Dear Miss Edwards. I particularly wanted to write and say how desperately sorry I was to hear the tragic news about your dear son Jamal and above all to send you my deepest sympathy.

“I can only begin to imagine what an immense and aching gap he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha. My heart goes out to both of you more than I can ever say. I shall never forget Jamal’s dedication and support in helping with my Prince’s Trust over the years."

Jamal Edwards died in February aged 31
Jamal Edwards died in February aged 31. Picture: Getty
Jamal Edwards and King Charles III
Jamal Edwards and King Charles III. Picture: Getty

The letter continued: “His commitment as an ambassador has made the most enormous difference to the Trust’s work and has helped to change the lives of countless disadvantaged young people.

“Jamal was, I know, greatly respected and liked by my Trust’s staff, supporters and young people whom he met during the many years of his involvement. It will, I hope, be at least of some consolation to reflect on the enormous legacy of achievement which Jamal leaves and the immense affection in which he was held by so many. I have such fond memories of the times I met him and can ill afford in this country to lose someone as exceptionally special as your dear son.

“I fear that this letter can only be hopelessly inadequate under such soul-destroying circumstances and will probably be of no comfort whatsoever in making your sense of anguish any easier to bear. But please know that you and your family are so very much in my thoughts and prayers at this saddest and most heartbreaking of times. Yours most sincerely, Charles.”

Brenda’s co-stars comforted her as well as people watching at home, who reached out online to thank her for sharing the emotional letter and applauded her for being ‘so brave’.

