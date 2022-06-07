Brenda Edwards Shares Update On Son Jamal Edwards’ Cause Of Death In Emotional Statement

Brenda Edwards has confirmed her son Jamal Edwards' cause of death. Picture: Getty

Brenda Edwards has confirmed her son Jamal Edwards’ cause of death four months after his passing.

Brenda Edwards has shared an update on her son Jamal Edwards’ cause of death after he sadly died in February.

The Loose Women panellist shared a heartbreaking statement online on Tuesday, explaining she was in a ‘state of shock’ after discovering how her son died.

Brenda wrote: “I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia.

"[This was] caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.”

Brenda Edwards confirmed her son Jamal's cause of death. Picture: Getty

She went on: “Since finding out the news I've been in a state of shock, and I am still trying to process it.

"But it's so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal's sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.

"Jamal had the world at his fingertips - a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon. Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.

"These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced in similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences."

Brenda Edwards shared a heartbreaking statement four months after Jamal Edwards' passing. Picture: Getty

Brenda continued: "It's so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact they can have. How it takes just one bad decision to destroy lives. I would do anything to have my son back but that is not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.

"Jamal and I had one of the strongest mother/son relationships that you could imagine. We were best friends, and out of his many, many, wonderful qualities the one that made me most proud was his mission to help others - he was the most selfless person I knew.

"He opened doors to help others walk through and from Jamal's own experiences in life, he just wanted to help people thrive; to live; to connect; to love; to laugh, and most importantly, to just be happy.”

Fans and friends of Brenda shared messages of love and support in the comments of her post, praising her for being ‘so brave’.

Music pioneer Jamal, MBE, MBA, PHD, sadly passed at 31 in February after having a cardiac arrest at his mother's address in Acton, London.

