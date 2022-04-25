Brenda Edwards Opens Up On Son Jamal's Death In Emotional Loose Women Interview

By Capital FM

Brenda Edwards is planning to return to Loose Women soon following the sudden death of son Jamal, after opening up on his heartbreaking final moments and his 'beautiful' funeral last month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jamal Edwards died following a sudden illness on February 20 this year and his mum Brenda has announced her return to her job on Loose Women following the heartbreaking news.

Brenda and her family laid her son to rest in March and the TV presenter has now spoken out about the loss of her son with the support from her panelists.

In her interview with Coleen Nolan, at her family home, she thanked her team for ‘being at the end of the phone’ for her as well as in person.

Jamal Edwards died following a short illness in February. Picture: Getty

Brenda Edwards said she 'needs' to return to Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She opened up about Jamal’s death and final moments, telling Coleen in their chat which aired on Monday: “I’m doing okay. The way I’m looking at it – I’m taking each day as it comes. The one thing that I do want to say is I was with him and his sister was with us, we were all at home. It was sudden and it was unexpected and he went into cardiac arrest. Then he passed with me holding his hand, so I get a little bit of comfort from knowing I was with him.”

Brenda added, “As much as that is comfort, at the same time, it’s a vision that I’m never going to forget. When I wake up every morning - all of his photos are still obviously in the house - and I look at him and say, ‘Good morning, baby’ and ‘Good night, baby’. And I think doing that is what’s keeping me going.

“He always had this lovely, bright smile, just used to light up. He had this funny laugh. I feel his presence constantly and I know I’ve always been somebody who has faith and who believes in that and that has been a massive comfort to me.”

On Jamal’s funeral, which Brenda described as a ‘homegoing’, she explained, “When we laid him to rest, it was really beautiful. We looked up into the sky and there was a J - the clouds had formed a J. A friend took a picture of it.”

Brenda Edwards spoke about Jamal's death for the first time. Picture: ITV

Jamal Edwards was just 31 when he died. Picture: Getty

She went on to thank her Loose Women co-stars, saying she ‘needs’ to return to the show: “It has been great having the ladies there and that’s something which has been a big part of my life and the kids’ lives that I need to return… I’ve missed everyone. I thank you for supporting and being there at the end of the phone for me.”

One of the country’s youngest entrepreneurs, Jamal was a huge influence in the music industry after setting up YouTube channel SB:TV which gave singers including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Dave a platform early on in their careers.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, Prince Charles’ charity, and was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital