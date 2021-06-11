Bradley Cooper ‘Supports’ Ex Irina Shayk Dating Kanye West

11 June 2021, 12:51

Bradley Cooper is 'supportive' of Irina Shayk dating Kanye West
Bradley Cooper is 'supportive' of Irina Shayk dating Kanye West. Picture: PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bradley Cooper is said to be totally fine with his ex Irina Shayk dating Kanye West and we just fell in love with him even harder.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating is officially public knowledge and more details about their relationship are emerging.

After Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian’s response to the rapper’s new romance, Irina’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who she shares daughter Lea with, has reportedly made his feelings known too.

Kim Kardashian In Tears As She Breaks Silence On What Really Led To Kanye West Split

According to Us Weekly, “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date – he just wants her to be happy,” an insider said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2020. Picture: Getty

“Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”

The former couple are said to have a healthy dynamic since splitting in 2019 and are “very respectful of one another.”

The Hangover actor Bradley and supermodel Irina dated for four years, welcoming their daughter in 2017 but calling it quits in 2019.

A source told People at the time their relationship was “never the same” after he starred opposite Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were together for four years
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were together for four years. Picture: Getty
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share daughter Lea
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper share daughter Lea. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Irina and Kanye have reportedly been dating for a few months after he “always thought she was beautiful.”

They celebrated his birthday in France together recently where they were pictured strolling around the countryside taking in the sights.

It comes four months after Kim filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Wilde is borrowing more of Harry Style's music video necklaces

Harry Styles Gives Olivia Wilde Another Necklace From His Music Video Looks

Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Reveals Moment She Knew She Wanted To Divorce Kanye West

Harry Styles' personal trainer for Dunkirk raved about his strength

Harry Styles Is Freakishly Strong And His Hidden Talent Has Fans Shook

Doja Cat's new song 'Need To Know' is from her upcoming album 'Planet Her'

Doja Cat Tells Us What We ‘Need To Know’ In New Song Lyrics

Jessie J is back with 'I Want Love'

Jessie J’s Comeback Single ‘I Want Love’ Holds Lyrics We Can All Relate To

Ariana Grande's arm tattoos haven't been visible recently

Why Do Ariana Grande's Tattoos Keep Vanishing?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album