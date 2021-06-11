Bradley Cooper ‘Supports’ Ex Irina Shayk Dating Kanye West

By Capital FM

Bradley Cooper is said to be totally fine with his ex Irina Shayk dating Kanye West and we just fell in love with him even harder.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating is officially public knowledge and more details about their relationship are emerging.

After Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian’s response to the rapper’s new romance, Irina’s ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who she shares daughter Lea with, has reportedly made his feelings known too.

According to Us Weekly, “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date – he just wants her to be happy,” an insider said.

“Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.”

The former couple are said to have a healthy dynamic since splitting in 2019 and are “very respectful of one another.”

The Hangover actor Bradley and supermodel Irina dated for four years, welcoming their daughter in 2017 but calling it quits in 2019.

A source told People at the time their relationship was “never the same” after he starred opposite Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

Meanwhile, Irina and Kanye have reportedly been dating for a few months after he “always thought she was beautiful.”

They celebrated his birthday in France together recently where they were pictured strolling around the countryside taking in the sights.

It comes four months after Kim filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

