When Did Blackpink Perform At Coachella? A Look Back At Their History-Making Show

Blackpink at Coachella in 2019. Picture: Getty

Blackpink’s performance at Coachella raised the bar to a whole new level.

Blackpink performed at Coachella on the festival’s 20th anniversary in 2019, igniting the desert with an incredible performance of their biggest songs and making history as the first all-female K-pop group to perform at Coachella.

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé took to the Coachella stage in April 2019, with a set list that had the thousands of partygoers, including their diehard Blinks, jumping along.

Kicking things off with ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and ‘Forever Young’, Blackpink also performed their iconic ‘Whistle’ and made sure to show off their Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Kiss and Make Up’.

Blackpink made history at Coachella. Picture: Getty

‘Kill This Love’ – along with the girls’ mesmerising dance moves – was also on the set list before they finished the show with ‘As If It’s Your Last’.

Here’s Blackpink’s complete Coachella set list:

‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’

‘Forever Young’

'Stay' (Remix version)

‘Whistle’

‘Kiss and Make Up’

‘Solo’ (Jennie solo)

‘Kill This Love’

‘Don’t Know What To Do’

‘Kick It’

‘See U Later’

‘Playing with Fire’

In behind-the-scenes videos of Blackpink at Coachella, the girls can be seen getting hyped backstage before running onto the stage together.

The foursome are known to be good friends away from the group and when they hit the stage they looked like they were having the best time together.

Blackpink’s Coachella performance was a historic moment for the girls, becoming the first all-female K-pop group to perform at the festival – and they certainly made their mark.

It was also their first full US live set.

