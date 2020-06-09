Yorkshire Tea Shuts Down 'Relieved' Customer Who Thought They Didn't Support Black Lives Matter

Yorkshire Tea shut down customer 'relieved' they didn't speak out over BLM. Picture: Twitter @yorkshiretea

Yorkshire Tea has hit back at someone who was 'relieved' they didn't get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, voicing their support and letting that customer know not to return to them.

Yorkshire Tea has shut down one of its customers who tweeted they were 'chuffed' the company hadn't spoken out in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, asking them not to buy their tea again and letting everyone know they 'stand against racism.'

A tea drinker took to Twitter, writing: "I’m dead chuffed that Yorkshire Tea hasn’t supported BLM".

The company hit back, saying: "Please don't buy our tea again. We're taking some time to educate ourselves and plan proper action before we post. We stand against racism", using the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Their tweet has been liked over 60 thousand times and the tea company praised for speaking out, even if it means losing customers.

Yorkshire Tea defend Black Lives Matter and shut down tea fan. Picture: Yorkshire Tea/ Twitter

Now, PG tips has also gotten in on the action, letting people know there's two tea brands they'll have to switch from if they don't want one who is standing with Black Lives Matter.

Replying to one now-deleted tweet, PG tips wrote: "Yeah it does suck, Pamela. If you are boycotting teas that stand against racism, you're going to have to find two new tea brands now. "

PG tips isn't here for customers boycotting them for their Black Lives Matter solidarity. Picture: Twiter @PGtips

They've also been responding to people saying they're switching to switching Yorkshire Tea, they've been right there to let them know there's 'no need', using the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

When one person tagged PG tips saying 'see your mates' with regard to Yorkshire Tea, they responded, "We see them. We're with them. #BlackLivesMatter."

PG tips is also letting people know their stance against racism. Picture: twitter @PGtips

They're just a few brands who have been vocal in their stance against racism and their pledge to educate themselves and look inward as a company before speaking out.

If you are looking for ways you can help to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement and help those affected by institutional racism, then here's a list of petitions you can sign!

