WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement

KSI spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about how "exhausted" he is having to protest the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Currently, the whole world is protesting the injustice Black people face and are supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement; including KSI.

The rapper and YouTuber joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to help educate them on the racism he has faced in the past.

"I believe the support has been insane," said KSI - whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji - about the current marches that are happening across the world.

"Obviously all lives matter, but at this moment, black lives matter too. Right now, in this situation, we need as much support as possible.

"Even I feel it, as a black man, I know I have to work twice as hard to be in the same situations as a white person. I knew that was the hand I was dealt with," he continued.

"A lot of people can't do that. I was priveleged. I was able to get into a private school. I was able to get in the position to be where I am today."

KSI then spoke about there being a "hidden oppression" and urged his followers and fans to help fix the systemic racism that is corrupting the world.

There has been growing anger since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday, 25 May.

Police were filmed kneeling on the his neck for at least eight minutes, despite Mr Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. The 46-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital. An officer has been charged with his murder.

Mr Floyd's death has been cited as the latest example of systemic police brutality against African American citizens.