Big Brother 2023 Applications Are Officially Open - Here’s How To Be A Housemate

Here's how to apply for Big Brother 2023. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Capital FM

Applications are finally open and ready for the return of Big Brother next year!

We were all jumping for joy after finding out we’ll be treated to the highly-anticipated return of Big Brother next year - and now applications are open!

The hit reality show that used to annually take over our lives is returning after a five-year hiatus, and its comeback is set to be juicier than ever.

ITV confirmed in August that we can expect the show to return in 2023, this time on its new home of ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX, after first airing on Channel 4 and Channel 5 over the years.

Fancy yourself as a BB housemate?

Here’s what you need to know to sign up as ITV confirmed applications are now open…

Big Brother is returning after a five-year hiatus. Picture: Alamy

Mo Gilligan is one of the names tipped to be hosting Big Brother 2023. Picture: Alamy

How to apply for Big Brother 2023

If you’re ready to join the famous and revamped Big Brother house in 2023, the application process is pretty simple.

If you believe you have what it takes to entertain the nation from the comfort of our living rooms (as well as your housemates, obvs) for up to eight weeks, you can now apply by visiting BigBrother.com.

All you need to do is complete the application form on the website in as much detail as possible alongside a recent picture and a short video clip.

Applications for Big Brother are now open. Picture: Alamy

Emma Willis formerly hosted Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Once you’ve completed your application, it’ll be looked over by a member of the casting team who may get in touch to discuss the next stage in the application process.

To be eligible, applicants must be aged 18 or over, live in the UK, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and be available to take part in the programme for up to eight weeks from Spring 2023.

