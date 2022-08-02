Who Will Host Big Brother 2023, How To Apply & When It’s Coming Back: The Biggest Questions Answered

By Kathryn Knight

Big Brother will return next year on ITV2 – music to reality TV fans’ ears. But who will host, can you apply now and does it have a start date?

Just as Love Island ended, ITV2 announced news that will fill our reality TV void – Big Brother is coming back after five years off!

Big Brother was one of the biggest reality TV shows before it was axed by Channel 4 and later Channel 5 in 2018, but in 2023 the series will make a grand comeback – and, no, Rylan Clark-Neal is not the host.

A promotional video for the new series dropped during the Love Island series 8 final on 1 August, playing the iconic theme tune over the logo of its ever-watching eye.

But who will host Big Brother in 2023, where will it be filmed, can you apply and does it have a start date yet? Read on for all your biggest BB questions answered.

Rylan Clark-Neal has denied he's hosting Big Brother 2023. Picture: Getty

Mo Gilligan is another name tipped to host Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Who will host Big Brother 2023?

A presenter for Big Brother 2023 is yet to be confirmed, but there are a handful of names being speculated. Davina McCall hosted the show for much of its time on TV, before Emma Willis took over when it moved to Channel 5.

Rylan was a favourite to host the comeback series after he hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from 2013 - 2018, but he's confirmed he hasn't been asked to front the show.

Mo Gilligan is also said to be top of the list for potential hosts, after his popularity hosting The Lateish Show and The BRITs 2022. He became a household name after becoming a panelist on The Masked Singer.

Should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show. As a fan, like always, I’m made up it’s coming back. I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro x #bbuk — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 2, 2022

How to apply to Big Brother 2023

If you’ve always fancied yourself as a Big Brother contestant, applications for the new series are open now! All you need to do is send off a photo of yourself and make a video showing ‘exactly who you want to be’.

There’s an application you have to fill on their website too, and you’ll be emailed by the show if they want to move you forward in the casting process.

A celebrity edition of Big Brother is yet to be confirmed. Picture: Getty

When is Big Brother coming back?

Big Brother is coming back in 2023! A specific start date is yet to be announced but the show has promised to ‘get back to basics’ by ‘interfering less’ and with ‘fewer challenges’.

The new series will feature members of the public instead of celebrities. It’s not yet known whether a celebrity edition will come later in the year.

Where is the new Big Brother house?

Big Brother will be filmed in a brand new house for the 2023 series after the house in Elstree was demolished in 2019.

Location details so far remain tightly under wraps.

Why was Big Brother cancelled in 2018?

Big Brother was cancelled by Channel 4 in 2009 but it was later snapped up by Channel 5 instead. It was eventually axed in 2018 after the channel failed to reach an agreement with its production company.

It was originally cancelled in 2009 so Channel 4 could free up ‘£20 million a year’ to fund shows aimed at younger audiences.

