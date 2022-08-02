Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023. Picture: ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

ITV has officially confirmed the return of Big Brother in 2023.

Big Brother is officially set to make a return on our screens next year!

ITV confirmed that the popular reality series will be making a comeback after a five-year hiatus, and this time it will have a new home on ITV2 and new streaming platform ITVX from 2023, after first airing on Channel 4 and Channel 5 over the years.

The new and improved series will see ‘a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life’ joining together in the famous Big Brother house for up to six weeks.

Big Brother is officially returning and this time will air on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

ITV also added that the ‘nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back’, as the public will once again take on the responsibility of determining who walks away with a life-changing cash prize.

Of course, as the show has a revamp, so will the house, as the famous property is set to undergo a huge makeover.

Sharing his excitement about Big Brother’s return, Paul Mortimer, director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller at ITV2, ItvBe & CITV said: "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today's audience."

The Big Brother house is set to undergo a huge makeover. Picture: Channel 5

Emma Willis previously hosted Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

"We're beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers," he added.

There is yet to be confirmation on who will be hosting the reboot, however, Mo Gilligan has previously been tipped to be taking over hosting duties.

Big Brother has previously seen presenters Emma Willis and Davina McCall host the show.

