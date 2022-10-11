Beyoncé Refutes Uncredited Sampling Claims For ‘Renaissance’ Track

11 October 2022, 13:10

Beyoncé shut down the false claims straight away
Beyoncé shut down the false claims straight away. Picture: Beyoncé/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Beyoncé has responded to claims that she referenced 'I'm Too Sexy' without permission on 'Renaissance' – here's what she had to say...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ has been met with critical acclaim since it dropped in July, however, that hasn’t stopped the album plagued with claims of uncredited sampling.

The third track from the dance-pop record, ‘Alien Superstar’, has been hit with plagiarism claims by British duo, Right Said Fred.

The Changes Beyoncé Has Made To ‘RENAISSANCE’ Since Its Release

Beyoncé references the 1992 hit ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in the chorus of the song in question, changing the eponymous line to “I’m too classy”.

The band has accused the 41-year-old songstress of sampling the iconic chorus without consulting them first, but Bey refutes the allegation.

Beyoncé has hit back at the 'false' claims
Beyoncé has hit back at the 'false' claims. Picture: Getty

Right Said Fred – who are brothers as well as bandmates, Fred and Richard Fairbrass – spoke to the tabloids about the controversy and the typical protocol when it comes to sampling in the industry.

They said: “Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘come and get me’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did.”

Fred and Richard went on to explain that other artists had reached out before using their biggest hit, ‘I’m Too Sexy’ has influenced massive tracks such as Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ in 2017 and Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ in 2021.

“But everyone else, Drake and Taylor Swift, they came to us …,” they explained, "we can't stop it. There is nothing we can do. It is s***.”

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' came out in July 2022
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' came out in July 2022. Picture: Beyoncé/Artwork

However, Beyoncé’s representatives shut down the claims and followed up with the tabloid, calling Right Said Fred’s comments “erroneous” and “false”.

The statement read: “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album.”

The musician’s reps even revealed the exact dates that the duo had liaised with Bey's team, stating that permission was asked in May 2022 and granted the following month.

“Collectively the Right Said Fred writers own more than any other singular writer and have co-writer credit. This accusation is false," the statement continued.

Right Said Fred were a band in the 1990s (pictured with their former guitarist Rob Manzoli)
Right Said Fred were a band in the 1990s (pictured with their former guitarist Rob Manzoli). Picture: Getty

Right Said Fred are yet to respond to Beyoncé's reaction to their interview.

The Beyhive have even taken matters into their own hands, finding evidence of the band speaking positively about the sample before 'Renaissance''s release, therefore compromising their plagiarism claims.

In the weeks following the album's release, Bey was accused of interpolating Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ in the song 'ENERGY' without her permission.

She was also criticised for using an ableist slur in the track 'HEATED', the word has since been changed and a new version of the song has been uploaded to streaming services.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna fans are hoping for a full version of the dance snippet she shared on Instagram

Rihanna Teases New Dance Song & Fans Are Hoping It's On The Album

Kanye West's comments have been met with backlash

John Legend, Jack Antonoff & More Have Responded To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her children after Kanye leaked their school info

Kim Kardashian Forced To Hire Extra Security For Kids After Kanye West Leaked School Details

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday

Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Here's how to apply for Big Brother 2023

Big Brother 2023 Applications Are Officially Open - Here’s How To Be A Housemate

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star