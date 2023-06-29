Is Beyoncé Launching A Lifestyle Empire? Inside Her Suspicious New Trademarks

Is Beyoncé working on a lifestyle brand? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Beyoncé has submitted an application for a wide range of trademarks for clothing, jewellery, accessories and more – could she be pivoting into the lifestyle world?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no secret that Beyoncé rules music, but it's coming more and more apparent that she rules business too.

Whilst the powerhouse is putting on an out-of-this-world show every night on the critically acclaimed 'Renaissance Tour', it seems she's also been busy behind closed doors working on her next venture.

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

The 'CUFF IT' singer has reportedly submitted eight applications to trademark 'ECHOVILLE', a phrase that has been cropping up in the visuals for her tour.

It was announced in March that Beyoncé's long-standing partnership with Adidas will be ending this year, meaning the future of the athleisure clothing line is unknown.

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Beyoncé could be preparing to launch a new brand. Picture: Getty

According to this publication, the star's company BGK Trademark Holdings has issued eight applications for US patents and trademarks for the word 'ECHOVILLE'.

The trademark would reportedly reward Beyoncé the right to sell a wide variety of merchandise and products spanning apparel, accessories, jewellery, bedding, home appliances and much more.

All the conversation surrounding these applications is currently completely speculative, but many are already theorising that the 'Love On Top' songstress could be preparing a lifestyle brand.

The pending patents pose a myriad of possibilities, meaning fans could one day get more clothing lines from Beyoncé or she might foray into a new world altogether.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital