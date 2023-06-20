Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Phone Thrown At Her During Concert Left Her With A Black Eye

20 June 2023, 12:15 | Updated: 20 June 2023, 15:37

Bebe Rexha injured after fan throws phone at her on stage

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bebe Rexha was rushed to hospital after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during her recent show in New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bebe Rexha has spoken out after being hit in the face with a phone by a man who attended her concert in New York on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old songstress was rushed off-stage and taken to hospital after the man launched a phone at her, with reports suggesting she required ‘three stitches’ following the incident.

Bebe has now shared pictures online of her black eye and what appears to be stitches just under her eyebrow as she told fans: “I’m good.”

All The Celebs You Didn’t Realise Were In Miley Cyrus’ ‘7 Things’ Music Video

Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after a fan threw a phone at her
Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after a fan threw a phone at her. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

In a video showing the incident taking place, a phone can be seen hitting the star before she falls to her knees and puts her hand on her face.

A 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey was arrested and has now been charged with assault.

A preliminary investigation by New York City Police stated that Malvagna confessed to throwing his phone at Bebe, adding that it was "intentional”.

A man has been arrested after throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha during her recent concert
A man has been arrested after throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha during her recent concert. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram
Bebe Rexha was taken to hospital following the on-stage phone incident
Bebe Rexha was taken to hospital following the on-stage phone incident. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

According to the the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Malvagna told a police officer at the scene: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

He is reportedly set to be facing two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated harassment, one charge of attempted assault and one charge of harassment and is next due in court on 31 July.

Fellow pop stars, friends and fans of the superstar have been sending their well-wishes to Bebe following the incident.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Could Taylor Swift be touring sooner than we thought?

Is Taylor Swift Bringing The Eras Tour To Europe And The UK?

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

Love Island is reportedly set to see a new bombshell enter in the form of Jay Younger's ex

Love Island 2022 Contestant’s Ex-Girlfriend Set To ‘Enter The Villa This Week’ As A Bombshell

Bebe Rexha is a songwriter turned pop star

Who Is Bebe Rexha And What Songs Does She Have?

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Here Is Every Song On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist

Features

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star