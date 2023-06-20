Bebe Rexha Breaks Silence After Phone Thrown At Her During Concert Left Her With A Black Eye

Bebe Rexha injured after fan throws phone at her on stage

By Capital FM

Bebe Rexha was rushed to hospital after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during her recent show in New York.

Bebe Rexha has spoken out after being hit in the face with a phone by a man who attended her concert in New York on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old songstress was rushed off-stage and taken to hospital after the man launched a phone at her, with reports suggesting she required ‘three stitches’ following the incident.

Bebe has now shared pictures online of her black eye and what appears to be stitches just under her eyebrow as she told fans: “I’m good.”

Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after a fan threw a phone at her. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

In a video showing the incident taking place, a phone can be seen hitting the star before she falls to her knees and puts her hand on her face.

A 27-year-old man named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey was arrested and has now been charged with assault.

A preliminary investigation by New York City Police stated that Malvagna confessed to throwing his phone at Bebe, adding that it was "intentional”.

A man has been arrested after throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha during her recent concert. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha was taken to hospital following the on-stage phone incident. Picture: Bebe Rexha/Instagram

According to the the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Malvagna told a police officer at the scene: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

He is reportedly set to be facing two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated harassment, one charge of attempted assault and one charge of harassment and is next due in court on 31 July.

Fellow pop stars, friends and fans of the superstar have been sending their well-wishes to Bebe following the incident.

