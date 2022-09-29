‘Barney’ Docuseries ‘I Love You You Hate Me’: What It’s About & How To Watch In The UK

29 September 2022, 16:43 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 16:45

‘Barney’ Docuseries ‘I Love You You Hate Me’ will detail the downfall of the children's series
‘Barney’ Docuseries ‘I Love You You Hate Me’ will detail the downfall of the children's series. Picture: Alamy/Peacock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

There’s a new docuseries set to drop titled ‘I Love You You Hate Me’ which will detail the real world behind Barney & Friends.

Barney & Friends was a worldwide children's television series that saw a series of young stars soar into the limelight.

The show was focused on teaching the younger audiences to spread love and kindness to one another, however, it somehow turned into a catalyst for hate.

Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date & How To Watch Disney Sequel In The UK

A new docuseries titled I Love You You Hate Me is set to break down the threats of violence and rumours surrounding the beloved purple dinosaur, Barney.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming series and how to watch it in the UK.

A new docuseries detailing the downfall of Barney called 'I Love You You Hate Me' is dropping in October
A new docuseries detailing the downfall of Barney called 'I Love You You Hate Me' is dropping in October. Picture: Peacock
Barney & Friends debuted in 1992
Barney & Friends debuted in 1992. Picture: Alamy

What is the Barney docuseries I Love You You Hate Me about?

I Love You You Hate Me will detail Barney & Friends' backlash after its debut in 1992.

The trailer shows one of the actors behind the Barney suit, Bob West, sharing the death threats he and his family received in response to the children’s series.

"They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family," he recounts in the trailer, "They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me."

Barney & Friends was one of the most popular children's TV series around
Barney & Friends was one of the most popular children's TV series around. Picture: Alamy
I Love You You Hate Me is dropping on October 12
I Love You You Hate Me is dropping on October 12. Picture: Alamy

How to watch the Barney docuseries I Love You You Hate Me in the UK

I Love You You Hate Me is set to premiere on US TV streaming channel Peacock on October 12.

The two-part series has no plans on premiering in the UK.

However, UK viewers may have access to this through Sky customers with Entertainment, Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+ and NOW.

