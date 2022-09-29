On Air Now
29 September 2022, 16:43 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 16:45
There’s a new docuseries set to drop titled ‘I Love You You Hate Me’ which will detail the real world behind Barney & Friends.
Barney & Friends was a worldwide children's television series that saw a series of young stars soar into the limelight.
The show was focused on teaching the younger audiences to spread love and kindness to one another, however, it somehow turned into a catalyst for hate.
A new docuseries titled I Love You You Hate Me is set to break down the threats of violence and rumours surrounding the beloved purple dinosaur, Barney.
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming series and how to watch it in the UK.
I Love You You Hate Me will detail Barney & Friends' backlash after its debut in 1992.
The trailer shows one of the actors behind the Barney suit, Bob West, sharing the death threats he and his family received in response to the children’s series.
"They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family," he recounts in the trailer, "They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me."
I Love You You Hate Me is set to premiere on US TV streaming channel Peacock on October 12.
The two-part series has no plans on premiering in the UK.
However, UK viewers may have access to this through Sky customers with Entertainment, Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+ and NOW.
