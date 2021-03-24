Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth To Baby Girl And Reveals Astronomy-Inspired Name

24 March 2021, 17:05 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 17:06

Ashley Tisdale has given birth to a baby girl
Ashley Tisdale has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French have welcomed a baby girl.

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale, 35, and music producer husband Christopher French, 39, have become parents after the actress welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday.

Announcing their daughter’s arrival on Instagram, Ashley also revealed her full name; Jupiter Iris French.

She made the announcement with a cute black and white photo of husband Chris’s thumb tucked in the tiny tot's hand.

Ashley Tisdale's baby is called Jupiter Iris French
Ashley Tisdale's baby is called Jupiter Iris French. Picture: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” Ashley captioned it.

The couple have since been flooded with thousands of comments from fans and celebrity pals.

Glee star Lea Michele wrote: “Congratulations beautiful mama!”

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French married in 2014
Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French married in 2014. Picture: Getty

Emma Roberts, who also became a mum recently, commented: “Angel!”

Hailey Duff added: “Welcome baby Jup!”

Ashley and Christopher announced their baby news in September last year, six years after they tied the knot.

