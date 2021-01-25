Vanessa Hudgens' Pictures In Edinburgh Are Causing Wild Internet Confusion

25 January 2021, 17:04

Vanessa Hudgens is in Scotland to film The Princess Switch 3
Vanessa Hudgens is in Scotland to film The Princess Switch 3. Picture: Getty / Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens’ picture with Scotland's Forth Rail Bridge behind her is causing more of a frenzy than a simple outfit selfie ever should, over on Twitter.

In these Groundhog Day kinda times it doesn’t take much to get Twitter riled up, and this time it’s Vanessa Hudgens’ turn to take the stage after posting a photo from the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The High School Musical star uploaded a picture to Instagram posing by Forth Bridge and the simple snap has sparked some serious confusion.

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Favourite High School Musical Movie

It wasn’t long before Vanessa’s picture began to trend on Twitter as people collectively demanded to find answers as to what on earth the movie star is doing in the UK amid the pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens hanging out in Fife, Scotland baffled fans
Vanessa Hudgens hanging out in Fife, Scotland baffled fans. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens is in Scotland to film The Princess Switch 3
Vanessa Hudgens is in Scotland to film The Princess Switch 3. Picture: Netflix

But we can all calm down, because the 32-year-old is quite innocently filming The Princess Switch 3.

Vanessa has been in Scotland for the past few weeks, shooting in a Covid-safe setting to get the Netflix film wrapped in time for this Christmas.

Vanessa Hudgens has been working in Scotland for the past few weeks
Vanessa Hudgens has been working in Scotland for the past few weeks. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

That hasn’t stopped her photo from baffling the internet, however.

“Why the f*** is Vanessa Hudgens cutting about Scotland in the middle of a pandemic? GO HAME [SIC],” one furiously tweeted.

“Why’s Vanessa Hudgens cutting about the forth road bridge,” another demanded to know.

“Not Vanessa Hudgens in Fife,” wrote a third confused Fife resident.

Vanessa and her co-stars have been filming at Hopetoun House in South Queensferry, as the estate is the stunning backdrop for the third movie.

She’s apparently been staying with her mum and sister at The Balmoral Hotel in their Glamis Suite for the duration of filming, posting a few snaps from their cosy nights in at the hotel.

