When Is Ariana Grande’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez? All The Details So Far

8 April 2021, 15:43

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged
Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez are getting married this summer (apparently)!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are said to be inching closer to walking down the aisle after the luxury real estate agent proposed in December.

According to Us Weekly the couple are looking to get married in “early summer” in California.

Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As New Judge On The Voice US

The low-key lovebirds are likely to keep their ceremony details out of the spotlight but would like “a small and intimate affair”.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez will soon tie the knot in California
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez will soon tie the knot in California. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Their plans aren’t set in stone as Ari and her beau won’t marry “until it’s safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic, but details have already emerged about their plans for the big day.

Here’s what’s been revealed about Ariana and Dalton’s wedding day so far…

Where are Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez getting married?

Ariana and Dalton are said to be looking at wedding venues in California, but the specific location will no doubt remain under wraps until they’ve actually made things official.

We don’t know about you, but we can see Ari in an ethereal setting floating down the aisle with wings á la ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ music video style.

Ariana Grande will soon walk down the aisle
Ariana Grande will soon walk down the aisle. Picture: Getty
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged in December
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged in December. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

When is Ariana Grande getting married?

The husband-and-wife-to-be are reportedly looking at a wedding date in “early summer”. Ari’s birthday is 26 June, so it could be possible that the pop star combines their big day with her 28th birthday celebrations.

However, Ari has a busy schedule coming up as it was recently announced she’s becoming a full time judge on The Voice in the US, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

When did Ariana and Dalton get engaged?

Dalton proposed to Ariana in December 2020, after almost one year together.

They’re thought to have met when Dalton was hired to help Ari on her property search for a new home in LA at the start of 2020.

