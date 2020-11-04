Why Ariana Grande Doesn’t Post On TikTok

Ariana Grande has TikTok but doesn't use it. Picture: Getty

She has an account, but we’re yet to see Ariana Grande posting any TikTok videos herself.

In March it seemed the whole world signed up to TikTok, with viral dance challenges and Donald Trump impersonators getting us through lockdown.

And as the hype continues into the end of 2020, almost every celebrity has joined the app – even Ariana Grande.

WATCH: Ariana Grande And Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Look So In Love As They Duet During Karaoke

After her ‘Positions’ music video dropped she shared a couple of clips to her own TikTok profile, where she has over 19 million followers, but has otherwise stayed off of the app.

Ariana Grande keeps her private life off of social media. Picture: Getty

We’re not saying we want to see all our favourite artists doing the WAP challenge and posting videos of their dog carefully taking a biscuit from their hands, but we kinda do.

And while Ari prefers to keep her personal life private, keeping Instagram posts to a minimum, there might just be a few reasons she stays off of TikTok in particular.

The ‘Shut Up’ singer didn’t get off to a good start with viral videos after clips surfaced on social media last year mimicking the way the singer pulls her sleeves over her hands.

When a fan shared a video of themselves washing their hands with their oversized sleeves fully in the way and getting drenched, Ari replied that the clip “made me so anxious.”

She said: “Man if y’all don’t leave me alone.”

And when the video re-surfaced at the start of the pandemic, she replied: "Hate u all."

Ariana’s also spoken out about the lengths TikTok stars have been going to get content in the midst of the pandemic, something she definitely does not agree with.

On the Zach Sang Show she said: “Like all the other countries were fine and are better than we are. Did we all really need to go to f*cking Saddle Ranch that badly that like we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?

"Like we are really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that badly? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

The star seemed to be shading TikTok stars such as Addison Rae, who later responded to Ariana’s comments, saying: “I think it’s fair [for her to say that]. I think it’s understandable. I definitely have been not going."

not ariana practicing a tiktok dance. seems like she has been active on tiktok👀 pic.twitter.com/FTOQEd2BKl — rem ❆ (@remupdate) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, TikTok star-turned singer Dixie D’Amelio agreed: “I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her."

Although Ari is yet to post her own TikTok taking on one of the many viral dance trends that keep us up at night, she was caught practicing moves for one routine in the outtakes of the ‘Positions’ video.

So we reckon watch this space.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News