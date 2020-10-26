Why Ariana Grande Won’t Tell You Anything About Her New Songs On Album 'Positions'

26 October 2020, 11:35

Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs
Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande’s new album is on the way, but she’s keeping shtum on her feelings and ideas behind each new song.

Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Positions’ drops in a matter of days and after finally sharing the track list with fans, the songstress isn’t giving us any more tea.

Ari was bombarded with questions about the new songs on Twitter, as Arianators flooded her feed asking all sorts of things, from why she’s wearing green in this new era, to what the first song to make the album was.

Here’s What Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Lyrics Mean

But the 27-year-old is refusing to give any clues about where her inspo came from this time around.

Ariana Grande has already released the single 'Positions'
Ariana Grande has already released the single 'Positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande/YouTube

After one follower tweeted: “Answer our questions don’t be shy,” Ari explained she would like “to tell you as little as possible” about her new music.

She wrote: “i would like to tell u as little as possible and for u to enjoy it and experience without being told what to feel or what i was feeling making it all [heart] but i love u.”

Fair enough, right!?

However, as soon as AG6 drops on 30 October fans will have all sorts of theories about the meaning behind each song.

Ariana Grande isn't spilling any tea on the new album
Ariana Grande isn't spilling any tea on the new album. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter
Ariana Grande called her new album her 'favourite project'
Ariana Grande called her new album her 'favourite project'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ari has made it clear she’s happier than ever in this new era, something which shone through in her first single ‘Positions’ as she became the President of the United States in the video and sang about her new love, Dalton Gomez.

In the meantime she has responded to some fans’ questions, but with simple answers such as wearing the flower in the ‘Positions’ artwork purely because “it looked good on my ear.”

And when someone asked about the green colour this era, Ari replied: “Looked good on the rack.”

She also divulged that the first song on the album was 'shut up’, but that’s as far as she went with goss on the new EP.

