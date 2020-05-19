Ariana Grande's Transformation Through The Years: Before Fame To Her New Era

Ariana Grande has had one of the biggest glow-ups of the decade, let’s take a closer look at her transformation...

Ariana Grande, 26, has become one of the biggest pop stars of this generation, ever since launching into the limelight through her role on Nickelodeon's Victorious.

Before finding fame, Ari spent a lot of time recording videos for her YouTube channel where she uploaded clips of herself singing and larking about with her brother Frankie.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Billboard Drama Explained: 6ix9ine Accuses Them of Chart Fraud

In the vintage clips Ariana can be seen with long brown hair as she messes about with her pals.

Ariana Grande's YouTube is full of videos she uploaded as a youngster. Picture: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande had to dye her hair for her role in Victorious. Picture: Getty

‘Stuck With U’ singer Ariana started out in 2010 as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, about a teenage girl (Victoria Justice) who wants to become a pop star, which later had its own spin-off featuring Ariana as the star in Sam & Cat.

She then turned her passion to singing after spending years songwriting in her spare time, dropping her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ in 2013.

During the days of Victorious and Sam & Cat Ariana had bright red hair, dying it every two weeks which she has admitted in the past left her hair “absolutely ratchet and so broken.”

Ari finally dyed her hair back to brown when she dropped her debut album 'Yours Truly', introducing what became her trademark high ponytail in the video for ‘The Way’ with Mac Miller where she rocked her locks in a half up ‘do and curled into ringlets.

Ariana Grande dyed her hair back to brown when she dropped her debut album. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande's look was far more girly at the start of her pop career. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande began experimenting with more bronzer in 2014. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation was 19 at the time!

In the video she had a sweet pink bow in her hair and her favourite pearl earrings.

Ari’s style grew a bit more edgy when she released ‘Problem’ with Iggy Azalea, wearing a lot more bronzer but keeping her super high ponytail firmly in place.

This also seems to be where she made winged eyeliner another of her style trademarks – a flick which has grown even more defined over the years.

Ariana Grande has cemented her style through the years. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande briefly had platinum blonde hair. Picture: Getty

Thigh high boots have long been Ari’s go-to choice of footwear and in 2016 her style transitioned into baggy hoodies, crop tops, and sky high boots.

In 2018 she briefly had platinum blonde hair for her ‘Sweetener’ era but reverted to her natural brunette colour after a short while.

Meanwhile, her winged liner grew more dramatic and her iconic ponytail only seemed to get longer.

Ari often shows off her natural hair, revealing to fans her locks are incredibly curly when they’re not scraped back into a ponytail.

Ariana Grande has experimented with her hairstyles. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande's long ponytail has become her trademark. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande keeps her hair in a ponytail after damaging it when she was younger. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has been sharing a lot of selfies from quarantine. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

But while in quarantine the songstress has been sharing selfies wearing lacy crop tops, high-waisted jeans, and of course her winged liner.

She’s also got over 50 tattoos throughout the course of her career, her latest addition being a butterfly on her arm.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News