Ariana Grande Movies And TV Shows: What Has She Been In?

Ariana Grande has appeared on many TV shows throughout her career. Picture: PA images

Ariana Grande was an actress long before she an international pop star. But what movies and TV shows has she been in?

Ariana Grande is one of the most succesful artists in the world right now. And she's not showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, she's just registered a new song and she has a collaboration with Doja Cat on the way.

However, she was an actress long before she got into the music industry.

Ariana was an actress long before she was a pop star. Picture: instagram

But what movies and TV shows has she been in? Let’s take a look…

Victorious

Ariana Grande rose to fame on the Nickelodeon television show, Victorious, in 2009.

She played the role of Cat Valentine and had to due her hair red every other week - which severely damaged her hair. This is apparently why we always see her rocking her famous ponytail!

The final episode aired in 2013, after four seasons.

Sam & Cat

After Victorious wrapped up, Ariana appeared on Sam & Cat, which was a spin-off.

The show was only supposed to have 20 episodes originally but ended up having 35!

Ariana reportedly had good fun working on the show but she was ready to concentrate on her music career by 2014, which is when the last episode aired.

Ariana had to dye her hair red when she was a Nickelodeon star. Picture: PA images

Scream Queens

Ariana made a guest appearance on Scream Queens in 2015 as Sonya Herfmann.

She was originally only supposed to appear in one episode but she loved it so much that she ended up having a reoccurring role.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Grande appeared as a guest judge on season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and her hit song ‘Break Free’ was used in one of the iconic lip sync battles.

Zoolander 2

Ariana had a small cameo in Zoolander 2 and played a woman in a bondage outfit.

Wicked movie

Ariana is rumoured to be starring in the upcoming Wicked movie which is based on the hit musical of the same name.

