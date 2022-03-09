Ariana Grande Reunites With BFF Liz Gillies To Sing Karaoke & We’re Feeling Nostalgic

By Capital FM

Victorious fans are in their feels after former co-stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies had the ultimate reunion for the first time in years.

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have treated fans to an unexpected reunion for the first time in two and a half years and we are freaking out!

The BFFs, who were former co-stars on Nickelodeon show Victorious, left us with all the FOMO after revealing they reunited last week for the first time in a very long time and gave fans a glimpse of what they got up to.

Answering all of our wishes, Ari and Liz ended up doing karaoke together, and tbh, we wouldn’t want it any other way!

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have reunited for a wholesome weekend. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande both starred in Victorious between 2010-2013. Picture: Alamy

Liz shared a photo dump from her time with the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer, including a clip of them slaying their own version of a track from the musical Rent.

Needless to say, the vocals were out of this world!

Liz and Ari looked like they were having the time of their lives in the video and fans rushed to the comments to share how nostalgic they were.

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have reunited for a wholesome weekend. Picture: @lizgillz/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies first met when they became co-stars on Victorious. Picture: Instagram

Captioning the post, Liz wrote: “Last week. The highlight: Seeing @arianagrande for the first time in TWO AND A HALF YEARS.”

“I love you and Ari’s friendship, wrote one fan, while another excited fan said: “Victorious duo is back.”

Ari even commented, simply writing: “My absolute heart,” - she's giving us all the feels!

